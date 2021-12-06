Neptune Theatre celebrates 100th year

In the heart of the U-District stands The Neptune Theatre, a concert venue with shows as iconic as its dazzling marquee. This November, the theatre celebrated its 100th anniversary as a Seattle landmark.
The Neptune Theatre’s history is as rich as it is sentimental. On Nov. 16, 1921, the Neptune Theatre opened its doors as a film house. Veterans of the U-District community will remember the theatre as a film house, and most will mention “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” which had a longstanding engagement there.
One hundred years later, the Neptune Theatre is still a family-owned establishment, and is now operated by the nonprofit organization, Seattle Theatre Group (STG), who oversaw the transformation of the institution from a beloved film house to a vibrant performing arts venue.
With a focus on music, comedy, and community-based programs, the Neptune has housed the shows of industry notables, including Dave Chappelle, Lizzo, and JPEGMAFIA, attracting a whopping 1,070,000 patrons within the last decade of STG’s leadership.
Without a doubt, the pandemic posed unforeseen challenges, but with these challenges came powerful learning opportunities the Neptune Theatre did not shy away from.
“Usually nonprofits work separately, but in the pandemic, it became clear that it'll be much more productive when the arts work together,” Josh LaBelle, the STG executive director, said. “That’s the big lesson: it's important that we don't see a big distinction between our respective industries because, in the end, it's all performing arts — it's all culture. The more we advocate that way, the better off and healthier everyone is going to be.”
The Neptune Theatre’s vision also became clearer throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“During the shutdown, our vision of being ‘the people’s theatre,’ a place where all are represented, became clear that that should be what’s driving us every day, [and] we really also became a vision-driven organization,” LaBelle said. “If we wanted to make progress in this world, be more equitable, change the performing arts, and make sure that everyone feels not only welcomed but truly included, our mission would become finding good.”
To commemorate their time as a now-historic landmark, the Neptune Theatre celebrated their anniversary with a free community public performance sponsored by UW, featuring community artist performances.
“Notably, we had a local Indigenous artist, Joe Seymour, who installed a new work on the wall of the Neptune,” LaBelle said. “That new painting will adorn the building in the next 100 years, and we encourage everyone to come out and see it for themselves.”
A look back on the Neptune Theatre’s history is as rich as its future is promising.
“We are very focused on working toward having more local and regional artists,” LaBelle said. “We want more free programs for anyone to attend, to be more inclusive, and we’re gonna be even more community-focused than we have in the past.”
With the U-District constantly undergoing rapid changes, the Neptune Theatre has not only become a landmark of time, but a symbol of resilience, proving just how pervasive the power of the arts truly is.
With the right intentions and continuous support for their community, there is no doubt that the Neptune Theatre will continue to carry Seattle’s music culture forward into the next 100 years.
Reach contributing writer Erin Kim at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @eringracekim
