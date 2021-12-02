Chabad at UW celebrates Hanukkah with UW President Cauce and eight-foot ice menorah

Nothing draws a crowd like donuts and latkes, except maybe the sense of community created by Chabad at UW, an organization for Jewish students to find peers and celebrate their identity on campus.
Friends, family, and members of the Jewish community gathered Nov. 30 to celebrate the third night of Hanukkah in Red Square with an eight-foot ice menorah in the shape of a “W.”
In the midst of live EDM music, Harry the Husky and Dreidel Man posed with attendees while the line for free menorahs and food wrapped around Red Square. But the highlight of the night came from the brief lineup of speakers.
“We're all here today to bring light to the menorah, bring light to UW, and bring light to the city of Seattle,” David Garzon, a second-year student said. “As our community is a representation of individuals coming together, so is each community a piece of the larger Jewish people.”
Garzon, who led the Chabad Student Leadership Board to make the event possible, grew up in a small Jewish community in Venezuela, where he learned the significance of the menorah through his grandparents.
“[My grandparents] taught me that Hanukkah is about coming together,” Garzon said. “Just as all the physical branches of the menorah are bound together, so were we as a family and as a small Jewish community.”
Also spearheading the event was Rabbi Mendel Weingarten, who just began his fifth year affiliated with Chabad, along with his wife Miriam Weingarten.
“We have to do our part to bring light into this world,” Rabbi Weingarten said. “In order to combat the darkness, in order to combat the hate and the antisemitism and extremism that exists, we have to increase it with light, love, and joy.”
Rabbi Weingarten’s point was demonstrated when UW President Ana Mari Cauce was given the honor of lighting the shamash, or middle candle, of the massive ice menorah.
“There are more challenges that lie ahead, not only in terms of the pandemic, but also in terms of all the inequity and injustice which is still in the world, and what we need to fight with absolutely as much courage and determination as we're bringing to the pandemic,” Cauce said. “But I'm here, I'm smiling, I'm feeling great. And the reason is that I know that together, we are up to the challenge, no question.”
Rabbi Weingarten and Chabad successfully reintroduced the celebration in Red Square after the pandemic prevented the event from taking place in 2020 as it had in years past. They plan to continue hosting the event in the years to come.
“Regardless of where [students] feel they’re in darkness and how dark or down they … may feel, [Chabad] is here as a shoulder to lean on,” Rabbi Weingarten said. “And to keep the light and joy of Hanukkah alive, vibrant, and relevant throughout the year.”
Reach contributing writer Mead Gill at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @mead_fr4ncis
