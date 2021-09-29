‘Awe kind of does capture it’: Outdoor convocation welcomes new Huskies

A peculiar year kicked off at a peculiar venue Sept. 28 when the UW welcomed its newest class beneath a cloud-wrapped sky.
Although the students in attendance would normally be inaugurated as Huskies at the Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion down by Husky Stadium, the event was moved to Rainier Vista “at the suggestion of health officials,” according to the official press release.
The ceremonies were opened by Joseph Janes, an associate professor at the Information School and the university marshal, who spoke about the university’s history, origins, and traditions.
“[Suzzallo Library] is named after a former president who laid out a vision of the University of Washington in the 1920s as a university of a thousand years,” Janes said. “And if you’re going to have a university of a thousand years, that is the library you put right in the middle of it.”
Other speakers included UW President Ana Mari Cauce, ASUW President Mustapha Samateh, Graduate & Professional Student Senate President Aaron Yared, Vice President for Student Life Denzil Suite, Provost Mark Richards, and Dean of Undergraduate Academic Affairs Ed Taylor.
According to Taylor, this year’s incoming class is 7,250 freshmen, 4,475 of whom are from Washington.
Although the incoming class’s 3.82 GPA is higher than last year’s 3.79 average, “Your grade point average did not get you into the University of Washington, I assure you this,” Taylor said. “Your story did; who you are, where you came from, how you lived your life, how you fell down, how you got back up. That’s what got you into the University of Washington.”
The featured speaker at the event was Associate Professor Wendy Barrington from the School of Nursing. Barrington spoke about her experiences as an undergraduate and finding her identity as a biracial person, encouraging students to get to know their classmates and professors.
“There was not a lot of diversity in my community,” Barrington said. “When I got to campus I experienced an evolution in my identity as a biracial Black woman. I connected with and formed friendships with students who look like me. I found a significant community and a degree of acceptance that I never had before, and that was glorious.”
Cauce said events like convocation are a key part of Suzzallo’s idea of the university of a thousand years.
“This unites a very modern class with traditions that are ancient,” Cauce said in an interview with The Daily after the event. “That’s part of being inducted into a community full of these wonderful ancient traditions that still ring true today.”
Cauce said she hopes that UW traditions inspire students to make a difference in the world, reminding them that they are “part of something that is eternal, that what they do now will make a difference for years to come.”
For students, the ceremony marked the start of a new chapter in their lives.
“Awe kind of does capture it, just how amazing everything was,” first-year student Baylen Ratliff said. “I’ve triumphed over a lot already through the pandemic, so after experiencing that, college just feels like another challenge, but one that gives me more opportunity than just trying to survive a pandemic.”
Ratliff, who is biracial, said he appreciated Barrington’s speech, saying it was “amazing” to hear about how Barrington’s experiences “elevated her instead of taking away from her college experiences.”
Cauce offered a reflection on overcoming hardship during the past year.
“Everyone here has learned to do some hard things,” Cauce said. “So I think that they’ve come prepared … because they’ve already done some really hard things. I also think that there’ll be a greater appreciation of, as Ed Taylor said, [the sentiment that] ‘We belong together.’”
Reach Co-News Editor Matthew Hipolito at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @hipolmat
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.