ASUW SDC kicks off the F*** Stairs campaign

Take a moment and imagine a day in your life. Waking up, going to class, getting food, going to the gym. Now go back and try to imagine those same tasks without using any stairs. Think about your walk from West Campus to North Campus or getting to your fifth floor classroom.
The majority of students don’t have to think about this on a day-to-day basis. But the F*** Stairs campaign put on by the Student Disability Commission (SDC) wants able-bodied students to experience, for one week, the unique hardships that affect students with mobility impairments.
The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) was signed into law in 1990 and aims to ensure people with disabilities have equal opportunities and rights as able-bodied persons. The ADA provides requirements for bathrooms, ramps, and other facilities to be more ADA-compliant. The SDC campaign demonstrates the need for even more reforms and regulations to make physical spaces more welcoming to all.
The SDC is focused on creating an improved UW campus in terms of accessibility and opportunity for disabled students.
“Within disability support, we are one of the only few commissions on campus that specifically supports students, not only academically, but also socially,” Thomas Sefair-Lopez, assistant director of the SDC, said. “The SDC’s goal is to not only provide a welcoming environment for students with disabilities but also a celebratory environment.”
The F*** Stairs Campaign asks able-bodied students to go one week only using pathways available to wheelchair users to call attention to the accessibility issues that exist on campus. Students should still use stairs in buildings with elevators in order to leave the elevators free for students who truly need them.
“The week is really just to get into the eyes and into the shoes of people who do have mobility impairments to realize that this campus is generally inaccessible, as most college campuses in America are,” Sefair-Lopez said.
The campaign was first created in 2018 by then-SDC director Ashley Cowan D’Ambrosio and then-SDC intern Lindsey Muszkiewicz. They imagined a world where people would better understand and empathize with how disabled people live and experience day-to-day environments.
After graduating from UW, D’Ambrosio and Muszkiewicz founded Crip Riot, a company focused on expanding the disability pride movement and creating a world in which our identities strengthen one another. Through Crip Riot, they aim to bring F*** Stairs to other schools and organizations around the country.
Kristina Sawyckyj, a first-year master’s student in public health who has struggled for months to find accessibility support at UW, recommends hiring more Disability Resources for Students service staff, creating an ADA map focused on accessible bathrooms, and improving mental health services for all students on campus.
“I am still trying to find a fully accessible ADA bathroom in the Health Sciences building,” Sawyckyj wrote in an email. “I have to go to the hospital area or to the atrium area.”
Gina Barnhill, a UW grad student, emphasizes the importance of this campaign in simply raising awareness of issues of accessibility. Barnhill hopes people will become more supportive of SDC’s efforts in the future.
“It is really nice when people that I’m just beginning to meet start noticing when things aren’t accessible,” Barnhill said. “Even if they can’t do anything about it at that moment, just thinking about it consciously helps.”
Sign the F*** Stairs pledge to commit to one week without using stairs, doors that are too narrow, doors with no push button, sidewalks that are too narrow for wheelchairs, and elevated curbs.
Reach reporter Kylie Rashkin at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter @kylierashkin
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.