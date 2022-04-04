‘Because we are unrecognized, that is where the indignity starts’: The Duwamish burial ground in the Arboretum

Foster Island is located at the northernmost point of the Washington Park Arboretum, managed by the UW Botanic Gardens and the City of Seattle. Two hundred years ago, this island was a Duwamish burial ground. The Duwamish called the island Stitici.
“Stitici was a burial ground, probably for the people who lived in Union Bay, and they were known as the hloo-weelh-AHBSH,” David Buerge, a local historian who, according to the Duwamish Tribe website, is a “dear friend” of the Duwamish tribe, said.
On the island, the dead were placed into wooden boxes which were tied up and hoisted into trees, as was common in this region, according to Buerge.
“My informants can remember when the trees here were full of boxes with skeletons in them,” anthropologist Thomas Waterman wrote about Foster Island in the early 1900s. “The lashings of these boxes gave way from time to time, and the ground was covered with bones which had rattled down from above.”
The Duwamish people have lived in what is now known as Seattle since at least the last Ice Age. Between 1855 and 1893, white settlers and the United States Army burned Duwamish longhouses to exile the Duwamish from their homeland. UW was established during this period in 1861.
“I'm told that archaeologists found the whole island had been burned,” Buerge said. “This was probably done by settlers, for two reasons: They wanted to get rid of the native burial grounds and wanted to get rid of all the dead bodies and the boxes … [and] two, just to make sure that the Duwamish got out and were forced out of the area.”
Burial grounds were also burned elsewhere in the region to prevent native people from remaining on their land, Buerge added.
Today, Foster Island is a popular spot for dog walking, picnicking, and high school parties.
“Welcome to the Arboretum,” a sign on Foster Island reads. “This park belongs to you!”
Ken Workman, the former president of Duwamish Tribal Services and a descendant of Chief Seattle, recalls canoeing and driving by the island as a child, acknowledging the site as he passed. Workman said that gravesites are particularly important to the Duwamish because of the connection between the living and the dead in Duwamish tradition.
“Remember that when you die, all of your soft material decays and goes down into the ground,” Workman said. “And then it comes back up through the roots of trees and plants and berries.”
To exemplify the importance of this connection, Workman described a meal blessing:
“We say, ‘ʔeskwədíidəxw kia’ yəxw ca̓paʔ txwəl čexw seli, thank you grandma and grandpa for your life. čəł esʔlabəd al tə tibu al tə sʔə̓łəd ʔesləxÍl, we see you on the table in our food today,’” Workman said.
The importance of gravesites has been consistent throughout the history of Duwamish interactions with settlers.
“Every part of this soil is sacred in the estimation of my people,'' Chief Seattle said in his 1854 speech, as reported by Henry Smith. “The very dust upon which you now stand responds more lovingly to their footsteps than yours, because it is rich with the blood of our ancestors, and our bare feet are conscious of the sympathetic touch.”
Because of this connection between the living and the dead, the appropriate management of burial grounds is especially important.
“What we also require is, don’t disturb it,” Workman said. “When they’re taking their dogs down there [to Foster Island], they’re really walking across a graveyard. Cemeteries aren’t treated that way … We know where all of these people are buried. And so we’re just trying to take care of the Earth. Trying to be good stewards.”
The UW Botanic Gardens manages the plant collections and educational programs in the Arboretum (which includes Foster Island), according to its website.
“The University of Washington Botanic Gardens, in particular, has worked a lot more closely with the tribes, I’d say, over the last 15 years,” Raymond Larson, curator of living collections at the UW Botanic Gardens, said. “The catalyst was the Highway 520 project.”
The Governor Albert D. Rosellini Bridge crosses Foster Island as it carries Highway 520 across Lake Washington, and its 2005 re-construction threatened to disturb the site. The tribes the Arboretum works closely with regarding Foster Island history are “the ones that have been involved with in the 520 projects … the Muckleshoots, Puyallup, Suquamish,” Larson said.
These are all tribes that the federal government recognizes, which does not include the Duwamish. The Duwamish are also excluded from the UW Botanic Garden’s Indigenous land acknowledgement.
Under the Treaty of Point Elliott, the Duwamish Tribe exchanged the land of modern-day Seattle for a reservation and other rights. The United States government does not recognize the Duwamish Tribe and has never honored its treaty obligations, according to the Duwamish Tribe.
There is no UW policy that prevents the Arboretum from consulting with a non-federally recognized tribe like the Duwamish, according to Sally Clark, director of UW regional and community relations.
“It's a mixed bag of charitable recognition,” Duwamish Tribal Services board member Aurora Martin said. “It's at the whim of the entity. Particularly public entities.”
Workman reiterated this frustration.
“Because we're not federally recognized, they go, ‘Well, you know, we don't have to talk to you,’” Workman said. “Every other day, it seems, if it's in their favor they’ll talk to us, and if it creates a problem, then they won’t.”
For Martin, the issue of Foster Island relates to the Duwamish’s lack of federal recognition.
“The indignity and the inability to even place a plaque to tell a proper story of any place is because of the fact that the federal government has not granted us the kind of federal recognition that we deserve,” Martin said. “Because we are unrecognized, that is where the indignity starts.”
The Duwamish Tribe continues to fight for federal recognition and the rights granted to them by the Treaty of Point Elliott. You can learn more about the Duwamish Tribe here, and help compensate the tribe for the use of their land at www.realrentduwamish.org.
