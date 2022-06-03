Board of Regents approves new development plan for Portage Bay Crossing

The Board of Regents (BOR) recently approved a new development plan for the Portage Bay Crossing area on West Campus. The building, on lot W27, is projected to focus on clean energy science and house the Brotman Baty Institute, the Institute for Protein Design, and the Clean Energy Institute, as well as a gathering space accessible to UW students.

Regent Blaine Tamaki said that with the new approval, the university is now working to vacate the W27 site and anticipates finishing construction by 2025. This involves demolishing buildings at 3917 and 3935 University Way NE along with 95 parking stalls in W12 and W13.

The new development is the first to be approved for the Portage Bay Crossing Area, which is intended to merge education and research with retail and gathering spaces.

“The Portage Bay Crossing area, as a whole, is envisioned as growing into a lively and vibrant place with a mix of academic, arts, culture and retail spaces where students, researchers, and others can gather and engage in support of the UW’s learning, research, health care, and public service work,” Tamaki said.

In addition to housing organizations focusing on clean energy research, the building itself will feature a contemporary design and plans to apply clean energy practices to its daily operations.

“This building will be implementing fully electric heating and cooling, with large PV arrays for both supplementing building power and to be used in research by the Washington Clean Energy Testbed,” Tamaki said. “The landscape design intends to implement resourceful storm water daylighting and natural filtering on-site to protect and clean downstream waterways.”

Future development plans for the Portage Bay Crossing area are now underway with the approval of the W27 site building, including a waterfront trail and the West Campus Green — both intended to help the community connect with the waterfront in new ways.

Lance Stewart, chief strategy and operations officer at the Institute for Protein Design, said he was excited to collaborate with the other two institutes in designing proteins to address challenges in energy and medicine.

“Right now, we’re currently located primarily on the fourth floor of the Molecular Engineering and Nanoengineering Sciences building,” Stewart said. “We’re spread over four locations — we have a golf cart to get things around. By 2025, primarily all of our activities should be housed [at the W27 site building].”

Located in one spot, the three institutes would be able to operate and work together more efficiently.

“To the extent that our proteins are designed, we have to have them encoded by genes, so there is a large synergy around what we could do with our research in collaboration with precision medicine,” Stewart said.

Tamaki said research like the Institute for Protein Design’s is vital to the student experience at UW. With the W27 site building approval, more research opportunities and gathering spaces will be available for students as the vision of Portage Bay Crossing becomes a reality.

