Climate activists chain themselves to power plant pipe, later meet with Cauce to discuss demands

On May 19, despite finals approaching, seven members of the Institutional Climate Action (ICA) coalition sacrificed studying to chain themselves to and around the UW Power Plant’s pipe to demand that UW decarbonize by at least 95% before 2035.

Members of ICA and ASUW President Timothy Billing met with UW President Ana Mari Cauce and vice president of facilities Lou Cariello on May 22 to discuss the organization’s demands following the May 19 protest.

The demonstration started at Red Square and made three stops: Mary Gates Hall, the construction site of the Interdisciplinary Engineering Building (IEB), and the UW Power Plant.

One of ICA’s demands is to get UW to stop promoting fossil fuel industry jobs. They held a quiet sit-in at the UW Career Center at Mary Gates Hall in January, but the career center ultimately took no action. The protesters stopped outside of the building to inform the crowd about this demand.

They then continued to the outside construction fence of the future IEB, where a member of Resist US-Led War spoke about their own campaign to get UW to cut ties with Boeing, which donated $10 million to the construction of the building and profits from developing military systems and weapons.

While leaving the IEB, a man on a motorcycle passed through the temporary roadblock set up by ICA members. This was the only time during the protest that the safety of the group was threatened, but the volunteer peacekeepers were ultimately able to prevent him from harming any students. The man left on his motorcycle after stating he would consider an assault if there was another roadblock.

The group then made it to their last stop, the UW Power Plant. Responsible for 93% of UW’s greenhouse gas emissions, the power plant is the 16th worst power plant in Washington state in terms of pollution. In September 2022, ICA successfully got UW to commit to creating a plan for 80% decarbonization by 2035, and 100% by 2050.

ICA won a Husky Sustainability Award this year based on their actions that led the Board of Regents (BOR) to vote for divestment from fossil fuels. Because of this, Brett Anton, a third-year political science undergraduate and member of ICA’s decarbonization team, said he wanted to continue advocating for his group’s demands.

In tandem with the “95% by 2035” goal, ICA also demands making the campus more accessible since changing out the steam pipes to hot water pipes will require major infrastructure reconstruction.

The climax of the demonstration came when three members of ICA chained themselves to the power plant’s pipe and four members chained themselves to the fence surrounding the pipe.

Amber Pesce, a first-year law, societies and justice undergraduate, said they chose to chain themselves to the pipe because the climate crisis is urgent and they wanted to pressure the administration to move up the transition timeline.

“In times of crisis, ambition is a survival tactic,” Anton said.

As Anton has close connections with people whose lives have been threatened by climate-caused disasters, he wants UW to be more ambitious in their divestment goals.

“I really believe that if the students all sort of came together and were in support of decarbonization, it would get done,” Lela Corson, a first-year physics undergraduate, said. Corson is on the decarbonization team with Anton and was also one of the students who chained herself to the fence.

At this point, ICA is continuing to work toward their demands and preparing for the November BOR meeting. According to Anton, ICA has heard conflicting points of view about the feasibility of the massive project from David Woodson, executive director of campus energy, utilities, and operations, and what was discussed by Cauce and Cariello

While Cauce made no commitments during the meeting with ICA, she acknowledged that UW does have a “dirty power plant” and supported the chained members by bringing them oranges, according to Anton. She also stated that with any new project, accessibility is always at the front of her mind.

UW was ranked as the No. 1 school globally for atmospheric sciences in 2022 and has been recognized as one of the most sustainable higher education institutions in North America. Anton and Corson see their demands as a chance for UW to show other institutions that divestment is achievable.

“What we’re demanding is very possible,” Anton said.

