Eat Together!: A new way for students to share meals

First-year students Rachel Hu and Athena Kim are founders of a new UW start-up, Eat Together!, an app that aims to connect and match students to share meals together. The app is set to launch before the end of the quarter. Hu and Kim came up with the idea at the beginning of the school year after noticing that several students were eating alone in the dining halls.
“Especially during winter quarter, when everything was online, it was even harder to meet new people in classes,” Kim said. “I think Eat Together! is a great way to give that sort of avenue for people who find it more difficult to reach out to people.”
Hu said the app’s conception drew from her view of eating as a universal experience that anyone can bond over and make time for. After drawing pictures and layouts on whiteboards to form a concrete idea, the pair entered the Science & Engineering Business Association’s Science & Technology Showcase, an event where startups introduce themselves and receive feedback from professionals. Eat Together! finished as a finalist in the showcase.
“Even though it’s a lot of hard work, and sometimes you feel down because you don’t know if people are going to believe in your idea or not when you finish it, putting this much effort into something that you’re passionate about, for me, it’s really satisfying,” Hu said. “I feel like I’ve grown a lot in the process of making this startup.”
The pair has since expanded their team, reaching out to friends and people on LinkedIn to form a team of nine students spanning different class years and majors. The team works on app design, business, and development.
According to Kim, something that differentiates Eat Together! from other swipe-and-match apps is that it is not heavily picture-focused. This is done to prevent mindless swiping, which she said can feel dehumanizing.
The app contains several features: an organizer to suggest possible matches based on time availability and interests, a people page for users to explore others and reach out to them, a list of icebreaker games to aid in conversation, and virtual options for those conscious of COVID-19. Kim added that having these features will remove potential awkwardness when it comes to planning eating arrangements.
Kim said another advantage of Eat Together! is that the app will be accessible year-round.
“I have a friend who transfer[red] in winter quarter after all those Dawg Daze events in the fall, so he basically had no way of casually connecting with people,” Kim said. “I want Eat Together! to be an option people can use even if they’re transfer students or students from out of state who don’t know anyone.”
The team is currently accepting feedback from students on additional features and to gauge interest in the app. Hu said she hopes Eat Together! provides a stronger sense of community for all UW students, especially incoming ones.
Reach reporter Anjali Singh at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @anjali_singh35
