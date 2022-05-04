First Nations’ Spring Powwow returns to campus

The 51st Annual Spring Powwow, organized by First Nations @ UW in April, marked the event’s post-pandemic return. Drawing both Indigenous people and nonnatives from across the country, the powwow is one of the largest student-run events on campus and has been an important event for Pacific Northwest Indigenous communities since 1974.
According to their website, First Nations’ Spring Powwow was “a space for healing and coming together in community after two very difficult years.”
Powwows are communal gatherings intended to celebrate Indigenous cultures and foster new connections. Lasting anywhere from a day to a week, powwows are typically bookended by opening and closing ceremonies and boast vendors selling food, artwork, and more. First Nations’ event was no exception, with clothing, pottery, beadwork, and Indigenous ceremonial supply stands lining Hec Edmundson Pavilion.
The main events, however, are the drumming and dances.
Many dancers wore regalia: highly personal and intricate clothing often adorned with feathers, beadwork, and bright colors. Handmade and passed down among family members, regalia is worn to honor ancestors and express identity and cultural ties. As such, regalia is sacred and should never be referred to as an “outfit” or a “costume” or appropriated by nonnative people.
Sophomore Bridget Savage’s regalia was passed down from her great-grandmother to her grandmother before becoming hers.
“Regalia is a really huge honor within our communities … Just being given mine recently, I was super emotional,” said Savage, who is of Tsimshian descent and one of the Spring Powwow’s organizers. “It made me feel super proud to be who I am.”
Though Native Americans make up just 1.1% of the undergraduate student body, the Spring Powwow is usually one of the largest student-run events on campus and was fully staffed with volunteers. The event’s proceeds are going back to local Indigenous communities and will also help fund next year’s Powwow.
“I feel like a lot of the dominant culture forgets that Native people are still alive and well today; some of us are even thriving,” said Kuwlkadim Edge, co-chair of First Nations @ UW and a fourth year student of Coast Salish ancestry. “We are here to show that we have presence still in the Pacific Northwest.”
The drumbeat “provide[s] the pulse for powwow dances,” Becky Olvera Schultz, of Azteca and Kickapoo heritage, said to Voice of America. “Drum” may refer to either the musical instrument or the group playing.
A powwow’s leading drum, called the Host Drum, keeps the tempo for the dancers, performs many kinds of songs, and plays during the opening ceremony, called the Grand Entry. The Spring Powwow’s Host Drum was planned to be a Oglala Lakota group from South Dakota, but, due to travel difficulties, a Shasta group from California became Host Drum instead.
There are two main types of powwows: competition and traditional. As the name implies, competition powwows award financial payouts to dancers in different categories of dance styles, while traditional powwow dances are more inclusive. As a traditional powwow, many of the dances at First Nations’ event were open to an assortment of dance styles.
While the exact origin of the powwow is unknown, the tradition largely emerged in the mid-1800s when European settlers forced many different tribes together onto reservations without regard for each tribe’s unique traditions or relations to one another. During this period, the concept of intertribalism —“the sharing of songs, dances, clothing, food, and art,” according to powwows.com— arose as Indigenous people recognized the need to band together and resist cultural assimilation.
When the American and Canadian governments outlawed powwows around the turn of the century, many communities continued to practice traditional spiritual ceremonies in secret. While colonizers suppressed Native cultural practices for many reasons, powwow traditions of generosity and gift giving threatened Western economic systems relying on a precise exchange of goods for money. Powwows were outlawed in parts of Canada until 1951. By the 1980s, powwows were popular events across Turtle Island, the Indigenous name for North America.
Typically, the event is free for UW students, and people of all races and backgrounds are welcome to attend. Powwows are ideal opportunities for nonnatives — especially white people — to learn about Indigenous cultures and to support local communities.
As sacred spaces of healing, however, there are important rules of etiquette non-Indigenous guests must observe when attending a powwow. Photography is not permitted of dancers in regalia without their consent or during ceremonies like the Grand Entry. With respect and discretion, nonnative people can attend the 2023 Spring Powwow to learn more about the Indigenous communities of the Pacific Northwest.
“I’ve been saying that it doesn’t matter if you’re purple, you can come to Powwow. It’s for everyone, not just for Natives,” said Edge. “I want everyone to know that it’s inclusive.”
Reach reporter Sarah Kahle at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sarkahle
