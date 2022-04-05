FIUTS to continue providing services after UW declines to renew contract

On March 4, UW announced that it will not renew its contract with Fostering International Understanding Through Students (FIUTS) [CQ] for the coming academic year. Many services provided to incoming international students by FIUTS will be shifted to UW. The current contract will end June 14.
FIUTS provides services for international students and hosts events such as its annual CulturalFest [CQ], and will post any information regarding changes in its offerings to its website. [CQ]
FIUTS officially became a nonprofit in 1948, [CQ] partnering with UW to engage with international students. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, FIUTS has hosted over 100 events and maintained a Discord server with over 1,500 domestic and international students. [CQinterview]
“Our founders were active on campus and doing a lot of our programs even before 1948, starting with the exclusion of Japanese Americans from Seattle,” Era Schrepfer, [CQ] executive director of FIUTS, said.
Schrepfer noted that this year marks the 80th anniversary of Japanese internment. [CQ] FIUTS worked to build bridges between Japanese-Americans, Japanese international students, and the broader UW and Seattle communities.
“The justification that was presented to us [for ending the contract] is that they are shifting to an online orientation model for all incoming international students so [UW] no longer feels the need for an in-person program,” Schrepfer said.
The most significant change to FIUTS will be the loss of funding from its contract with UW. The FIUTS-UW contract is $260,000 per year — [CQemail] a cost which Schrepfer estimated to be a loss of around $30 per international student. [CQinterview]
“For a while, things will be difficult while we find ways to make up for the reduced funding,” Schrepfer wrote in an email. “We might have to increase fees or charge a membership fee to students for participation. Right now, we’re focused on carrying out our planned spring quarter schedule and on finding a new office space. After that, we’ll be able to shift our focus to what’s next for FIUTS and for our community.”
The end of the contract does not mean FIUTS will end its activities, however. Homestay[CQ] and other fall programs will continue. Embark, [CQ] the international student orientation provided through FIUTS that serves approximately 2,200 international students annually [CQemail], will be replaced by an online orientation led by UW.
“At an Embark session, students talk with each other, they meet other international students and they can shareexperiences, thus far, giving them sort of a community of people who have this experience in common,” Schrepfer said. “The idea of commonality, I think, is really important.”
FIUTS has programming planned for the summer, including welcoming fellows from Africa, Korea, and Latvia. FIUTS will continue to seek opportunities to increase its engagement with the community despite changes to its relationship with UW. FIUTS is also seeking partnerships throughout Seattle to offer programming such as trips to the Seattle Aquarium [CQ] and other locations to introduce international students to the area. Further updates will be posted on FIUTS’s website.
Reach reporter Julie Emory at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @JulieEmory2
