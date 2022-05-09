Foster students partner with 2050 Project to host Clean Building Case Competition

ReThink, a business RSO advocating for sustainable consumer behavior, has partnered with local environmental advocacy nonprofit 2050 Project to host the Clean Building Case Competition. The competition, which kicks off May 9 at 6 p.m., aims to move the local buildings market in a more sustainable direction through communication tools and outreach.
Participants in the competition have a week to create an environmental communication strategy focused on educating local business owners about Washington state’s clean energy policies in the building industry.
In 2019, Washington state implemented the Clean Buildings Performance Standard, which requires that the Washington State Department of Commerce develop energy performance standards for commercial buildings and provide incentives to encourage energy efficient practices.
“The focus of the competition is clean buildings,” John Kennedy, co-founder of the 2050 Project, said. “We are asking students to come up with innovative outreach strategies targeted at property owners so that they will understand and be motivated to act in response to these policies.”
The competition is open to all majors and experience levels. ReThink and the 2050 Project are offering a $6,000 main prize pool and additional monetary prizes for standout teams. The first place team will be awarded $3,000, second place $2,000, and third place $1,000.
The competition’s kickoff will take place in Paccar Hall’s Deloitte Commons; competition contestants will showcase their projects on the morning of May 13.
Following the competition, the 2050 Project plans to continue the momentum initiated by the competition with a clean buildings pathway program for students, according to Kennedy.
“The pathway program is meant to be a few things,” Kennedy said. “It's meant to be an avenue for students to get connected with the [local buildings market] industry and engage students around sustainability. The reason I want to step into this space is because I want to actively engage students and create a fun, positive culture, while reinforcing the positive steps that have been taken in environmental sustainability … This is what we are hoping to move onto.”
Reach contributing writer Talia Ikezawa at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @IkezawaTalia
