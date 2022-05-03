Greeks Take Action: Greek Community Anonymous Survivors’ Panel

Content warning: This article contains mentions of sexual assault and rape.
On April 14, Greeks Take Action held its annual anonymous survivors panel in Kane Hall. Panelists read stories submitted from the community and the testimony of writer and UC Santa Barbara alum Chanel Miller in front of the greater Panhellenic community.
Greeks Take Action first hosted the Greek Community Anonymous Survivors’ Panel in 2017 to raise awareness about sexual assault. According to the group’s Instagram, this was “the first time sexual assault was addressed in our community at such a large scale.”
The anonymous confessions reminded the audience that, although the vast majority of sexual assault cases are perpetuated against women, sexual assault still affects men.
The anonymous confessions were accompanied by a reading of Miller’s testimony against Brock Turner, the Stanford student who raped Miller while she was unconscious at a fraternity party.
“On that morning, all that I was told was that I had been found behind a dumpster, potentially penetrated by a stranger, and that I should get retested for HIV because results don’t always show up immediately,” Miller said in her statement. “But for now, I should go home and get back to my normal life.”
Miller lived a “normal life” for the two years after the assault leading up to the trial where Turner would receive six months in prison. Turner would only spend three months in prison.
Pennie Saum, the event’s keynote speaker, advocated for victims of sexual assault while encouraging everyone to take a proactive role in preventing sexual assault. Saum has published a book recounting her personal experiences as a survivor and spoke at TEDxBoston.
Greeks Take Action procured a room for victims of sexual assault who needed to excuse themselves and resources to help individuals who themselves are or know someone who is receiving help for sexual assault.
Reach reporter Julie Emory at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @JulieEmory2
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.