HUB Executive Director Justin Camputaro to leave UW

HUB Executive Director Justin Camputaro will be leaving UW at the end of the academic year after six years in his position.
“I’ve been in higher education for 23 years; this is my sixth university, and in so many ways it has been my favorite experience,” Camputaro said. “It will most likely be my last director role, and I’m really excited that I can close my time out with such an amazing experience: amazing colleagues, amazing students, and many alumni [that] I will remain close to for the rest of my life.”
As HUB Executive Director, Camputaro supervises and manages the facility; advises ASUW, the Graduate and Professional Student Senate (GPSS), and RSOs; and manages the D Center and Student Legal Services.
Under Camputaro, the HUB has undergone significant changes. Since 2016, Camputaro helped create the HUB Fund for Excellence in Student Leadership, an award program that helps support professional development opportunities for student employees in ASUW, GPSS, and the HUB. He also improved accessibility to the HUB for student organizations and revamped HUB Games.
One of the most visible changes Camputaro had a hand in was the creation of the UW Esports program. The project involved building the Hub Esports Arena & Gaming Lounge — a massive 1,000 square-foot gaming center with top-of-the-line gaming PCs.
Outside of HUB Games, Camputaro has also worked to make the HUB more welcoming for all students. Each year, the HUB Director’s Award is offered to finalists at the bachelors and masters of fine arts art shows in the spring. The recipient’s artwork is purchased and displayed in the HUB Permanent Art Collection.
“When I arrived, it was really important to very much focus the art that we purchased to be art that intentionally shows, through visible effort, the students that are here on campus,” Camputaro said. “The past five years, we’ve really prioritized looking for art that showcases the student body themselves.”
With the onset of COVID-19, Camputaro said his team was forced to rethink how they were serving students. Even when events were nonexistent, Camputaro’s team focused on making private study spaces available and keeping the HUB’s doors open.
“We listened to students and what they needed,” Camputaro said.
Rene Singleton, associate director of student activities, works closely with ASUW, GPSS, and Camputaro. Singleton said Camputaro’s departure will have a profound effect on students and staff alike.
“It’s going to impact our department, it’s going to impact all of the students that enjoyed working with him,” Singleton said. “Many people will miss him.”
Ali Salahuddin, a graduate student and chair of the HUB Board of Representatives, enjoyed working with Camputaro to help the HUB make decisions in the student body’s interest.
“[Camputaro] has been such a key piece in really steadying the ship of the HUB, just since he’s been here,” Salahuddin said. “He’s been very vital in streamlining a lot of processes like the budget and trying to determine what the future really looks like for the HUB.”
There is no word on a replacement for Camputaro, but he expects that the administration at the HUB will spend spring quarter looking for his successor.
“I hope that someone comes in as an even stronger professional and [a] stronger adviser than I am,” Camputaro said. “I always want things to be better when I leave than when I arrive, and I hope that my successor continues to do even better things.”
Reach reporter Sophie Dorey at news@dailyuw.edu. Twitter: @soap_avi
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.