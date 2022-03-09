Husky Seed Fund applications open for winter quarter

The Husky Seed Fund is an award created by the Husky Experience Student Advisory Council (HESAC) in 2016 through which students from the three UW campuses can apply to receive funding and guidance for project ideas that contribute to the UW community. Applications for this year’s award are due March 29 at 5 p.m..
Josh Huffman, a graduate student in applied international studies, said he joined HESAC in 2020 to make up for his lack of campus involvement as an undergraduate and to experience the other side of reviewing grants — Huffman applied for grants when he worked as a Peace Corps volunteer in Zambia before graduate school.
Since the program’s launch, the fund has hosted several successful projects, including Husky Cookbook and HuskyADAPT.
This year, HESAC has focused on growing its social media presence and polishing the application for students, according to Huffman.
Third-year student Braeden Giaconi received the award last year for the philosophy journal, “The Garden of Ideas,” which aims to democratize philosophy through both traditional academic and non-academic forms such as comics, blogs, and essays. Undergraduates can submit work each quarter to be featured on the journal’s website or in the print edition. Since receiving the award, HESAC has provided both funding and opportunities like faculty connections and frequent check-in meetings, Giaconi said.
“We've done a lot of what we wanted to do, and I don't think that we could have done that without the support of the people at the Husky Seed Fund, who have been extremely useful and available during the whole time,” Giaconi said.
Giaconi said he hopes “The Garden of Ideas” will provide a broader understanding of what philosophers do and will challenge people’s thinking. According to Giaconi, the journal’s second edition will be available at locations throughout campus in the next couple of weeks.
“I think the humanities are constantly asking themselves what their role is at any university [or] in our society, and I think that's something we feel very acutely in the philosophy department,” Giaconi said. “[With ‘The Garden of Ideas’], we're showing that, in a sense, philosophy doesn't need to be esoteric, and it can be something that all sorts of people — regardless of their intellectual background — can engage in.”
Fourth-year student Tiara Schwarze-Taufiq is another award recipient from last year. Schwarze-Taufiq and three other students launched the “Huskies for Neurodiversity” initiative to bring awareness to the needs of neurodiverse students on campus.
Huskies for Neurodiversity is split into three main activities: a panel discussion scheduled for April 14 with neurodivergent members of the UW community, the lived experiences of neurodivergent people via interviews, and compiled research on neurodiversity — particularly through the voices of neurodivergent authors and researchers.
Schwarze-Taufiq said the project focuses on neurodivergent adults, who tend to be overlooked in favor of K-12 students, and encourages self-advocacy for their specific needs. As a neurodivergent person, Schwarze-Taufiq added that Huskies for Neurodiversity can help neurodivergent adults feel less alone when attending college and work.
“I think it's really encouraging to know [that] it's really challenging but [that] there are people out there who've done it, and you can do it, too,” Schwarze-Taufiq said. “We've found that's a motivation for a lot of interviewees to join our project as well — just showing that there are people like you out there.”
Schwarze-Taufiq said that prior to launching Huskies for Neurodiversity, she never envisioned herself leading such a large-scale project.
“When we [launched Huskies for Neurodiversity], the response was incredible,” Schwarze-Taufiq said. “So don't underestimate the impact that your project could have and the interest that it could generate, because it can take you in so many directions you couldn't have expected.”
Huffman encouraged interested students to apply for funding and to gain experience applying to grants, managing large-scale projects, and working on initiatives that benefit the campus community. He emphasized that the most successful projects are often those that meet the fund’s goal of being inclusive, impactful, and inventive.
“If you've ever had an idea for something that you think the campus needs — if there's an unmet need on campus for students or across the board, write it down, talk to your friends and classmates, and build that idea [through the Husky Seed Fund] and make it something that's achievable,” Huffman said.
