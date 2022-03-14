‘It’s really beneficial to have a genuine conversation’: STEM majors reflect on return to in-person

After nearly two years online, as well as a brief return to remote instruction at the beginning of winter quarter, UW President Ana Marie Cauce’s Jan. 24 announcement detailed UW’s return to in-person instruction.
Students reflected on the era of online instruction at UW, citing both the benefits and drawbacks.
“I’ve enjoyed the asynchronous aspect of it,” Raphael Sauvage, a second-year chemistry student, said. “I don’t always want to go to lecture at a designated time — I want to work out, get outside, do other things, start my morning the way I want to. It’s nice to be able to watch lecture whenever I want.”
Chloe Maximo, a third-year public health student, said she believes some courses and majors are more online-friendly than others.
“Classes and majors that can be mainly multiple choice for exams are much more online friendly,” Maximo said. “Biology tests online were crazy trying to show your work, and it's a lot more difficult for some majors. So I think that things like communications and English, where typing is easier, that's a lot more online-friendly.”
However, many students said that classes heavily concentrated on hands-on laboratory work and one-on-one interaction have been the hardest to do online; this includes STEM classes.
“Electrical engineering is a more hands-on thing … you're working with your hands on different projects … you're physically engineering things with your hands, constructing things,” Gray Hooper, a third-year electrical engineering student, said. “So with online, that's obviously not possible.”
A study from 2014 found several differences between online students and their in-person counterparts. The study found that face-to-face instruction offered in traditional classrooms sparked more questions and allowed for quicker teacher response and flexible content delivery.
Critical conversations on subject matter that aid the learning process are not being had in online STEM classrooms, according to Sauvage.
“It’s really beneficial to have a genuine conversation,” Sauvage said. “And it’s not that that conversation couldn’t happen over Zoom, it’s that it doesn’t. That’s just not the environment we’re in … that connection does not happen on Zoom. In quiz section, you sit in a Zoom room, everyone’s muted, and they say they can’t use their mic, so you really miss out on that.”
The 2014 study also found that students were less likely to participate in online instruction if they didn’t like the format, and that online settings provided less motivation and encouragement for participation.
“I've honestly not been going to a lot of other classes that are online that are not as important to be in person for,” Hooper said. “I've mainly just been going to classes where we're working with our hands and it's beneficial to be there.”
With the pandemic affecting and hindering learning experiences since 2020, the shift back to in-person instruction will be an adjustment. For those in STEM courses pre-pandemic, this change will be familiar yet foreign. For others, the return to in-person instruction is one that will be a completely new experience.
Some STEM students said they missed aspects of online learning, and felt that the mid-quarter transition was disruptive to the routine they had gotten used to with online instruction.
“I have mixed feelings about it,” Sauvage said.
On one hand, Sauvage said the return to in-person has forced him to reset his schedule halfway through the quarter. However, he is excited to engage in meaningful conversations he said do not happen over Zoom.
“Actually talking about [content], having those conversations, sharing what we’re thinking, that’ll be nice,” Sauvage said. “So it’s pretty 50/50, it’s shaken up my routine but there are benefits for sure.”
Others, like Hooper, have found benefits in engaging with hands-on instruction.
“I'm very happy about it,” Hooper said. “Particularly for classes where I'm working in group projects with hands-on things, construction of circuits, that kind of thing, it's really nice to be in person.”
With the return of in-person instruction, there are several aspects students in STEM would like to see accompany it. Sauvage believes it is important that this change fosters a culture where people are comfortable collaborating and talking after years of being behind a screen.
Reach contributing writer Eashan Arun at news@dailyuw.com.
