‘It was a trail that I had to blaze myself’: Aaron Yared — GPSS president and law student

When most people mention the University of Washington, they usually refer exclusively to the Seattle campus rather than the broader tri-campus system UW encompasses. UW Tacoma and UW Bothell are often removed from discussions about resources — especially at the graduate level — but Aaron Yared was determined to advocate for the Bothell campus during his time as an undergraduate and graduate student.
Like other universities, UW extends the majority of its extracurriculars and opportunities to undergraduate students — including serving as representatives to the Washington state capitol through the Washington State Legislative Internship Program. During his master’s in policy studies, Yared collaborated with leadership to ensure that graduate student voices were not left out of the conversation.
“I had been working really hard with the administration to make sure some things were in place to create more representation for graduate students, because my whole experience was that representation for graduate students was sorely lacking,” Yared said.
In addition to fighting for representation for graduate students, Yared considered how he could advocate for resources at UW Bothell — a campus with just 662 graduate students — compared to UW Seattle’s more than 12,000.
“When I was the director of government relations [at UW Bothell], it kind of forced me to be in a position where I had to look at the tri-campus relationship as well as statewide,” Yared said. “On top of that, at the time our [ASUW] president of Bothell didn't have a whole lot of policy expertise, and so she asked me to sit [in] on her behalf on the provost advisory committee.”
With his robust background in policy, Yared was determined to vie for change and, through his tenacity, accomplished precisely what he set out to do at UW Bothell. To this day, Yared credits the close relationships he was able to form on a smaller campus as pivotal to his success.
“After being there for five years, I found myself having good friendships with a lot of the professors,” Yared said. “Not just as mentors, but as colleagues, as peers — maybe not on an intellectual level — but … on a social and personal level. I came to really appreciate them as people, which I think also really helped with my transition into student government, because it allowed me to totally understand that they're just people, too.”
Yared is now the president of the Graduate and Professional Student Senate (GPSS) and a student in the UW School of Law at the Seattle campus. He is known by his peers for being approachable, humorous, and an empathetic leader even when approached with confrontation.
These traits earned Yared the trust to represent the interests of over 15,000 UW graduate and professional students — especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he managed the same responsibilities, albeit remotely.
“As a candidate for President we trusted his experience to help lead us through the COVID years,” A.J. Balatico, GPSS vice president of finance, wrote in an email.
Although Yared had not formally served as a senator, his experience at UW Bothell academically and professionally were near unparalleled. His determination stood out to Giuliana Conti, the previous GPSS president, as she encouraged him to pursue the presidency.
“He has set a consistent message for amplifying graduate student voices across campus to administration and faculty,” Balatico said.
Yared is a first-generation Ethiopian American student who had to navigate the collegiate system on his own; noting that his only frame of reference for college was through cinema.
“It was a trail that I had to blaze myself,” Yared said.
Even with minimal institutional knowledge at the start of his studies, Yared persisted to connect with other students so as to listen to their concerns and advocate for them beyond the UW Bothell campus. As director of governmental relations, he worked in close capacity with campus leadership to make sure that graduate student voices were heard on campus beyond his tenure.
“It also forced me to look at the other universities in the state through the Washington Students Association and see how we could work together to amplify our voices,” Yared said.
In addition to not having a prior point of reference for his undergraduate studies, Yared found that graduate school posed other challenges for connecting with peers across the university.
“Grad school is very, very siloed,” Yared said. “We're all in these silos; unlike undergrad, you can't just go take one information [school] class and one educational class. You can't do that because grad school is so expensive … there is a purpose here.”
The separation of graduate students into departments motivated Yared to prioritize community building in his leadership roles as he transitioned to the Seattle campus.
During his first year as GPSS president, Yared pursued bold changes and replaced the position of secretary with vice president of equity and inclusion (VPEI), an officer who is responsible for holding senators accountable in ensuring legislature is equitable for all graduate students across the tri-campus system.
Logan Jarrell, former secretary of GPSS, worked in close capacity with Yared to implement this change.
“To be plain, the Secretary position's design ensured DEI efforts were not a priority for GPSS,” Jarrell wrote in an email. “People in and around GPSS were aware of this for years, especially members of … the Empowerment, Diversity, and Accountability Committee.”
While the possibility of creating the VPEI position was entertained by previous teams since 2010, no changes were made to the GPSS structure. After witnessing the death of George Floyd and national Black Lives Matter protests — including in Seattle — Yared believed it was incumbent as GPSS president to ensure that senators and the UW system were held accountable.
“I decided, ‘I'm going to pull the trigger, and if it ends up failing miserably, that’ll be on me and I'm OK with that, because at least we tried, at least we tried to make this happen,’” Yared said.
With the support of his peers — including Meshell Sturgis, current VPEI, and Jarrell — Yared succeeded. Since the creation of VPEI, Sturgis has worked to ensure that every proposal brought before GPSS includes all stakeholders — especially BIPoC students who are often left out of conversations.
Most recently, Sturgis leveraged her position to ensure that legislation on Alternative Emergency Response received feedback from the Black Student Union (BSU) and other BIPoC RSOs before moving forward. BSU’s work advocates shifting away from using armed police officers in response to nonviolent calls — which represented about 99% of UWPD calls last year. Sturgis argued that the proposal would not be ready to pass onto UW administration without gathering their input.
Beyond advocating for inclusion and equity through the addition of VPEI, Yared continues to work with ASUW President Mustapha Samateh in conversations with UW President Ana Mari Cauce and other administrators such as Sally Clark, vice dean of community relations.
Ashlee Abrantes, a GPSS senator, applauded Yared for the drive to attain his ambitious goals at UW.
“Serving as ‘the voice of every graduate and professional student at UW’ is a behemoth task that he handles with strategy, ethical-mindedness, and grace that are second to none,” Abrantes wrote in an email.
Upon graduation, Yared aspires to become a public servant, advocating for people who can’t leverage their voice.
“I came to grad school for a reason, to achieve something — not for me personally,” Yared said. “It’s to help people; the reason why I’m in law school is because I want to be a public servant and I want to be a voice for the voiceless. That’s part of the reason why I ended up falling into student government.”
Yared encourages any student — especially other graduate students — to remember the reason they came to graduate school whenever they face imposter syndrome, an issue Yared himself grapples with.
“Whatever your reason was for going to grad school, I would say go back to that North Star that you can come back to,” Yared said. “When you're having anxiety or you're overwhelmed or you're feeling like you don't belong, you can look back at that North Star and go ‘no, this is why I'm here.’”
