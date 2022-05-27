‘It was such a short period of time, but it ended up altering the rest of my life’: Students and staff reflect on homelessness in Seattle

According to a June 2021 Seattle Times article, data from 2020 shows that approximately 22,923 homeless individuals reside in Washington state — the fifth highest homeless population per state. Since 2010, Seattle has seen an increase in homelessness by more than 30%.
“My heart goes out to them,” Zachary Hentzel, a fourth-year history student who experienced homelessness throughout high school, said. “Having slept under [a] tarp for much of my time in high school, I understand just how incredibly degrading and dehumanizing it is to not have a place that you can call your own.”
Hentzel attributes homelessness to the high cost of living in Seattle and the insufficient minimum wage rate.
“This [expansion of affordable housing options] can be accomplished through either rent-controlled housing or the construction of government housing projects, with homeless individuals being given priority for such housing arrangements,” Hentzel said. “Things like hostile architecture and the [Seattle Police Department] tearing down homeless encampments need to end immediately.”
Third-year student Anthony, who asked to be referred to only by his first name, was once homeless. Due to family altercations after graduating high school, he was kicked out of the house with no funds to support himself. Under the pressure of homelessness and lack of support, Anthony said he became drug-dependent.
To save money, Anthony dropped out of college and lived with friends or in his car. For four weeks, he was clueless about how to get back on his feet; he worked a minimum wage job at a department store to earn enough money to support himself. Eventually, he joined the military, where he served in the Navy for seven years.
Anthony envisioned the Navy as a way to separate himself from his past, a form of discipline that would carry throughout his service. He saved funds while serving and eventually reenrolled in college
After his service, Anthony attended Tidewater Community College in Norfolk, Virginia before transferring to Seattle Central College and then UW.
“It was such a short period of time, but it ended up altering the rest of my life,” Anthony said.
Josephine Ensign, a professor at the School of Nursing, is familiar with not having a home to return to. In her 2016 book “Catching Homelessness: A Nurse’s Story of Falling Through the Safety Net,” Ensign reflected on her personal experience with homelessness.
Ensign worked as a nurse practitioner at a health care clinic in Virginia for homeless populations. Her belief system clashed with that of the clinic, which was influenced by evangelical beliefs. When one of Ensign’s patients was diagnosed with AIDS, she was asked to have the patient repent for their sins before dying, which she refused to do; she was also asked to limit options available to pregnant women, including abortion.
Due to these conflicts, Ensign left the clinic and spent six months homeless, living in her car and an abandoned shed.
Ensign then moved to Baltimore for graduate school to study public health; she then finished her doctorate at Johns Hopkins University, moving to Seattle where she became a professor at UW.
During her time in Seattle, Ensign has published several books, including “Skid Road: On the Frontier of Health and Homelessness in an American City” in 2021, which discusses the history of homelessness in Seattle and King County.
“I think that we were, in some ways, heading in the right direction before the pandemic hit,” Ensign said, adding that during the pandemic, homeless shelters became crowded, and the city had to purchase several hotels and motels to help boost capacity.
“I think everybody who lives or works in Seattle during the pandemic knows that there has been this massive increase in homelessness,” Ensign said. “Also a massive increase in vehicle residence.”
Ensign said she finds the work of the King County Regional Homeless Authority encouraging, as well as the recent appointment of Marc Dones — who himself experiences housing instability — as CEO.
“I think having more people in those kinds of positions, who also lived these experiences, is encouraging,” Ensign said.
Ensign believes the issue of homelessness in Seattle boils down to “understanding the different kinds of pressures people are dealing with and what services they want and need alongside how they want to access those.”
Ensign wants more housing options for the homeless, but does not agree with expanding housing beyond tiny villages. She also hopes that mental health services and substance abuse treatment programs are improved in Washington state.
“We like to blame individuals for whatever happens to them, often leading to social exclusion,” Ensign said. “It is a real thing.”
