‘Japan is not now and will never be a tier two country’

The Jackson School’s Japan Studies Program welcomed Michael Green, director of the Asian Studies Program at Georgetown University, to discuss his new book at the annual Griffith and Patricia Way lecture series April 20 at 5:30 pm.
The annual lecture series — which began in 2006 — pays homage to Griffith and Patricia Way, graduates of UW and advocates of Japanese culture. Griffith received the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette from Japanese Emperor Akihito in 2007 for his career in law.
Green’s new book, “Line of Advantage: Japan’s Grand Strategy in the Era of Abe Shinzō,” traces grand strategy from the ninth century onward. Since World War II, Japan’s national security and grand strategy has been the subject of inquiry in political science.
Japan, paradoxically, has a constitution that forbids war as a sovereign right of the nation, yet leverages soft power (persuasion through diplomacy, economics, and culture) to balance power.
This context informs Green’s scholarship that categorizes Japan’s strategy as “even,” though the book focuses on former Prime Minister Abe Shinzō, the longest serving post-war prime minister who stepped down in 2020.
Green argues that rather than reinventing the wheel, Abe is largely following the trajectory of Meiji Era (1868-1912) leader Ryoma Sakamoto.
“I discussed this history because one way to look at Japanese history is that there were other paths Japan might have taken in the pre-war years,” Green said. “One of them might have been a more maritime or cosmopolitan strategic path.”
Green has written about Japan’s foreign policy, describing it as “reluctant realism.” Despite Japan’s constitutional constraints against possessing war potential, Green noted that Japan increased its defense budget from the historical precedent of 1% to 1.3% under Abe.
This increase was not a direct result of Abe. Instead, Green argued, it was for Japan to assert its autonomy in Northeast Asia to further balance its two most important relationships with China and the United States.
“The special relationship that will define American strategy is going to be with Japan,” Green said.
Green, who worked in the Pentagon alongside U.S. foreign policy decision-makers, emphasized how critical the U.S.-Japan bilateral relationship is amid international conflict.
“When President Biden got elected, his political advisors said you can’t call it the ‘Free and Open Indo-Pacific’ anymore,” Green said. “That’s Trump — but the Japanese Embassy … said it’s not Trump, it’s Abe.”
The characterization of strategy in international relations as U.S.-driven, rather than affording Japanese policymakers autonomy, illustrates the paradox of Japan’s depiction as lying between China and the United States in international relations.
“Japan is not now and will never be a tier two country,” Green said, quoting Abe during a visit to the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
Japan’s strategy, Green clarified, is balancing, not bandwagoning. Abe, like other Japanese leaders, emphasized this through an effort to strengthen partnerships and even offer cybersecurity collaboration programs with Southeast Asian countries.
“Abe went to every [Association of Southeast Asian Nations] country within the first few months of his premiership, cementing relationships and leaders,” Green said. “He championed the Quad, [which consists of the] U.S., Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, which President Biden elevated to a summit.”
Japan has given aid comparable to China’s Belt and Road Initiative to support allied nations. Even if Japan is no longer leveraging its military to its advantage, Japan is still actively operating in a concert of world powers to cement itself as one of the leaders of Northeast Asia.
Following this lecture, Green said he is preparing to accept a new position in Sydney where he will continue to research international relations in the context of Japan.
Reach reporter Julie Emory at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @JulieEmory2
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.