Latinx Student Commission condemns Cinco de Mayo-themed party hosted by Kappa Sigma

A flyer with imagery of a Mexican sombrero and maracas promoting a “Cinco de Mayo Fiesta” hosted by UW fraternity Kappa Sigma has been denounced by several Latinx student organizations after circulating on Instagram. The ASUW Latinx Student Commission (ASUW LSC) and Movimiento Estudiantil Chicanx de Aztlán (MEChA) de UW have publicly released statements condemning the fraternity, voicing concerns of cultural appropriation and stereotyping of the Mexican and Latinx community.
“ASUW LSC condemns Kappa Sigma’s caricaturization and commodification of [Latinx] culture and people,” ASUW LSC said in a statement. “The American commodification of this holiday has contributed to the stereotype that Mexicans and other Latines are all alcoholics or ‘bad’ immigrants/people of color.”
Contrary to popular belief, Cinco de Mayo is not Mexico’s Independence Day. It commemorates the Mexican army’s victory over France at the Battle of Puebla. This battle was fought and won by Indigenous Mexicans and those of mixed descent who were outnumbered and poorly supplied compared to the French army.
“Cinco de Mayo held this revolutionary and important significance of Mexicanos fighting against imperialism and colonization, something that has historically followed our community, and that's been lost to commercialization,” Marina Martinez, a third-year student and member of MEChA de UW and UW Leadership Without Borders, said.
Students have reported that Kappa Sigma has prevented people from tagging them or commenting on their Instagram, leaving students to feel like they’re being silenced.
“I feel like they are silencing people of color; [Latines] are a minority group, only 8% of the university is Latine [or Hispanic] students,” second-year student Briza De La Cruz said. “It seems like they’re almost taking an offense to us being offended.”
The fraternity has not addressed the issue publicly and has yet to respond to interview requests.
The UW Interfraternity Council (IFC) responded in an email saying it does not condone cultural appropriation in any form and that the party has been referred to their judicial process. The IFC, however, has also not addressed the situation publicly.
“These things are seen as something unimportant, something so small that there’s bigger issues that we need to address, but they don't understand that things at a micro level go all the way to a macro level,” Martinez said. “These small things have tremendous consequences.”
Reach contributing writer Jacquelyn Jimenez Romero at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @jacquelynjmzr
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.