National blood shortage still affecting Seattle

With schools being closed and travel increasing, summer months are always a critical time for blood donation centers. This summer, in particular, is worse than normal, in part due to the lasting effects of the COVID-19 omicron variant surge. Back in January, the Red Cross declared the worst blood shortage in over a decade, and six months later, supply has only marginally improved.

“In December, three things happened at once. Schools got out, there was horrible weather, and the omicron surge,” Dr. John Hess, medical director for Harborview Medical Center’s transfusion service, said. “So many blood centers didn’t have healthy workers to actually collect the blood they needed to collect.”

According to the Red Cross, there was a 10% decline in the number of blood donations as well as ongoing blood drive cancellations and staffing issues due to COVID-19.

“Generally, 80% of blood donated is donated through blood drives that occur in places like high school gymnasiums and church basements,” Hess said. “With the COVID pandemic for a year, we couldn’t do that kind of collecting.”

The Washington State Department of Health recently partnered with the Washington State Blood Coalition to prepare for the summer months. In a recent press release, they explained the importance of all types of blood for cancer treatment, trauma cases, and other medical conditions.

Every two seconds in the United States, someone needs blood to survive, and each blood donation has the potential to save up to three lives, according to Bloodworks Northwest, a local, blood donation nonprofit.

“Being a blood donor, if you are healthy and don’t need that blood, can be very satisfying as a lifelong way to give back to your community,” Hess said.

In Washington, anyone in good health, 18 years or older, and weighing 110 pounds or more can be a blood donor, according to Bloodworks Northwest. Additionally, high school students ages 16 to 17, who weigh 125 pounds or more, can donate through Bloodworks Northwest if they have a permission form signed by their parent or guardian.

“At the moment, the blood shortage is something we live with, but Harborview hasn’t had to defer any surgeries or not have to treat anybody,” Hess said. “Seattle is a great place, people are generous donors.”

The process for donating blood is often simple and the impact can be immense for all parties involved. Here are some resources, courtesy of UW Medicine, for people to donate blood:

Call Bloodworks Northwest at 1-800-398-7888 or visit their website.

Call the American Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767 or visit their website.

Call Cascade Regional Blood Services at 1-877-242-5663 or visit their website.

