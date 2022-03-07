‘Our biggest change in two decades’: New computer science intro series to debut next year

Starting autumn 2023, the Paul G. Allen School of Computer Science & Engineering will replace the current introductory series, CSE 142 and CSE 143, with a new three course, yearlong series: CSE 121, CSE 122, and CSE 123.
“This will be our biggest change in two decades,” Dan Grossman, vice director at the Allen School and the person in charge of the revamp, said.
The computer science introductory series, according to the department website, “serves as an entry point for students across the campus to explore the world of computing” and aims to enable all students “to develop computational thinking and hands-on programming skills.”
Grossman noted how the preparation of incoming students has changed since the implementation of the current series.
“Many more students arrive at UW having already taken a programming course,” Grossman said. “We don’t currently serve these students well since CSE 142 is too much review and CSE 143 is often too advanced and generally assumes students took CSE 142. As a result, many students with experience take CSE 142, which also — despite our best efforts — makes CSE 142 less welcoming to students without previous experience.”
In the new sequence, students will be able to take whichever course fits their level of experience. To facilitate this, the computer science department will introduce a self-guided placement system that will contain resources to help students make their own choice, unlike other UW departments like chemistry, whose placement exam score is binding.
“CSE 121 for those without prior experience, CSE 122 for students with a prior programming course, and CSE 123 for students with substantial prior experience,” Grossman said. “We believe this will improve our courses for everyone.”
This change will also put the UW sequence in line with most other universities who teach introductory programming across a full academic year.
“It is time to stop cramming it into two quarters,” Grossman said. “We have long heard from many students that CSE 142 and CSE 143 are very fast paced and challenging.”
According to DawgPath, 28.4% of students earn a grade of 2.5 or lower in CSE 142, and 8.61% of students outright fail.
“That would make it less stressful for students if the class is a bit slower paced,” Alex Fernandez, a third-year computer science student said. “I personally thought the pacing wasn't too bad … but if they want the class to be nice and slow so that it is really welcoming to students, I think that is also valid.”
The new series will total 12 credits — each individual course will be four credits and have two weekly lectures and two smaller quiz sections.
“We do not plan to add significant new content, so overall, the pacing will slow down,” Grossman said. “We anticipate continuing to utilize approaches such as resubmissions, specifications-based grading, and active learning techniques, as well as creating space for students to bring their own interests into some coursework.”
Fernandez expressed concerns regarding the lack of new content, citing the sizable increase in time available.
“If they’re making it a full yearlong series, even if they slowed down the pace I still expect them to introduce new material, because they have that much extra time … they’re going from 20 weeks between two courses at nine credits to 31 weeks at 12 credits,” Fernandez said.
Besides pacing, the series will emphasize testing and debugging skills and contemporary applications of computer science. Acknowledging the value of testing and debugging skills in general, these skills will be taught more explicitly. Additionally, applications and examples used in class and for homework will be updated to emphasize the applicability of programming to contemporary social and scientific issues.
However, one concern Fernandez had was about how testing would work in the new structure. In CSE 142 and 143, tests consist of one midterm and one final on cumulative material, though since the transition online, greater flexibility has been required and professors have transitioned to easier “simulated” midterms and problem solving portfolios.
“For a lot of people the tests were somewhat scary — they kinda scared me too … so I would usually spend quite a lot of time prepping for the test,” Fernandez said. “Maybe they could fit in more review sessions.”
For students looking for admission to the computer science and computer engineering majors, there will not be much change in the application requirements.
“I can’t think of anything that will affect [the] direct to major [program] and other UW students differently,” Grossman said. “For current UW students applying to the major, I anticipate that we will require [the] completion of CSE 123.”
Fernandez disagreed.
“For people not getting in through direct admission … it’s more of an investment to get all those classes that would be required to apply,” Fernandez said. “Previously, to get into CS if you already had AP CS credit, it was just one class that you would have to worry about before you could apply.”
The UW computer science major, which is infamously capacity constrained and on average accepts between 20 to 25% of applicants, forces many who applied to rely on the hope that their computer science courses met the prerequisites for admission to backup major choices.
“For people who are just taking these classes for fun, they don't have to go as deep in, they can stop after one or two courses,” Fernandez said. “And that overall would be less credit work than taking both of the courses that you would previously have [had] to do.”
Other majors such as informatics and electrical engineering also require courses in the computer science introductory series for admission and as part of their degree requirements.
After meeting and discussing the change with curriculum leaders from multiple departments — including the College of Engineering and the Information School — “each program will have to make its own decisions on how to adjust course prerequisites and degree requirements,” Grossman said, but added that he does not “anticipate any significant disruptions.”
Some programs and courses will only require CSE 122, while others will require CSE 123 and need students to schedule an additional quarter of courses and increase their credit requirements.
“But we believe the new sequence will better serve these students,” Grossman said.
For incoming first-year and transfer students, this change will affect them minimally. Students with AP computer science credits will receive credit for CSE 121. Running start and transfer students taking classes at Washington state community and technical colleges will receive the equivalent course credit as currently listed. Community college courses will continue to equate to the old series for the foreseeable future.
The last time CSE 142 will be offered is summer 2022, while CSE 143 will be offered once or twice during the 2022-2023 academic year, with autumn 2022 as a confirmed quarter. For students who will be taking the new series, CSE 121 and CSE 122 will debut in the fall, and CSE 123 in the winter.
Reach contributing writer Eric Lee at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EricLee37375815
