Pavilion pool closes after 83 years

UW Recreation announced the Pavilion Pool is permanently closed and the IMA Pool is under construction earlier this month, resulting in aquatic student groups having no choice but to seek alternative pools off campus.
“With no pool on campus until 2023, no swimming will take place or water-based club or intramural events,” Katie Beth, associate director for facilities and operations, said. “This 83-year-old pool is no longer a viable option.”
According to Beth, a pipe burst in the Pavilion Pool mechanical room over winter break, which caused 8 feet of flooding, damaging the mechanical and electrical equipment in the room, along with additional plumbing damage.
“We have been dealing with intermittent closures for minor to moderate mechanical and plumbing failures that we had the ability to repair,” Beth said. “Due to the catastrophic nature of this failure, the cost and time involved in attempting a repair are no longer feasible.”
On the other hand, Beth said UW Recreation is remodeling the IMA locker rooms and pools, working to provide a much-needed update to the locker rooms and expanding the pool, with a focus on inclusion and accessibility.
Since there is currently no place on campus for aquatic student groups to practice, Beth recommended the Evans Pool, Queen Anne Pool, Ballard Pool, Madison Pool, Meadowbrook Pool, and Medgar Evers Pool as alternatives for swimming in the area.
Jenna Somberg, a third-year student and the president of UW women's water polo, said members have to drive out to the Mercer Island Beach Club on Wednesdays and the Redmond Pool on Sundays to rent a space off campus.
“It is unfortunate because the pools are very expensive to rent and we practice three and a half hours a week,” Somberg said. “They are both like a 20-30 minute drive away, so it does add a lot of extra time to practice.”
Due to limited availability, Somberg said the group usually rents cars and carpools to reach off-campus pools, which increases practice expenses.
According to Somberg, women's water polo receives a budget of $2,000 to $3,000 per year from the school. However, by itself, it is not enough to cover the extra cost of off-campus pools and car rentals.
“We are lucky enough to have donations from the past players and their families that are helping us buffer,” Somberg said. “We want to make it accessible for everyone, so anyone who is not able to pay the full dues, we help them out.”
As for updates on the IMA locker rooms and pool renovation project, Beth said that UW Facilities is finalizing the designs. Major construction will begin once they receive permit approval from the city.
“We are just excited to have a pool that we can practice [in] on campus again,” Somberg said. “We can get a decent amount of space and have goals and balls and be able to practice as much as we would like.”
Reach reporter Hsin-Yu Tsai at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @alisa2000hsinyu
