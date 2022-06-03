PETA continues to push for closure of Washington Primate Center

The nonprofit People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is pushing for the Washington National Primate Research Center (WaNPRC) to close after alleged mistreatment of animals and withholding of records. PETA has opened a lawsuit against WaNPRC to acquire records through the Washington Public Records Act.

"I resigned over their animal use failures and to be a leader in the way we provide animal oversight," Dr. Lisa Jones-Engel, a former UW professor associated with the anthropology department and scientist at WaNPRC, said.

WaNPRC made headlines in early 2021 when PETA filed a lawsuit asking them to turn over public records.

At the front of the conflict is Jones-Engel, who has spent decades in the field. In 2019, Jones-Engel accepted a senior position at PETA and has been fighting WaNPPRC and animal testing since.

"UW strives to limit the use of animals and research as much as possible," Tina Mankowski, health sciences senior director and associate vice president for medical affairs, said.

PETA has pushed to stop animal testing since 1980, though many medical treatments have been found through animal testing.

"Arguably, every major medical discovery of the last and current century has depended upon animal research," Michelle Basso, WaNPRC director, said.

WaNPRC continues to use primate testing, which has led to several medical advances. Recently, this has included discoveries in cognitive impairment resulting from Parkinson’s disease, which will advance treatments for the condition.

"Our center has helped with gene therapy and regenerative medicine,” Basso said. “This includes heart disease, infectious disease, HIV, etc.”

WaNPRC came under fire, however, for its treatment of primates, including instances where primates consumed water contaminated by perchlorate and became ill with Valley Fever.

"UW brought in [diseased animals to Arizona facilities] and didn't even report it during a global pandemic," Jones-Engel said.

WaNPRC claimed they made an administrative error by not reporting the outbreak of Valley Fever but said they have fixed the problem. Additionally, WaNPRC said it is working to ensure the health and safety of its primates, despite reports from outlets like 12news..

"Primates are purpose-bred to be pathogen-free, there is veterinary care around the clock 24/7, and we have oversight from the environmental health and safety department at the university," Basso said.

Some organizations have discussed alternatives for animal testing, including Frontiers for Young Minds. The proposed alternatives include human tissue or blood samples, which would reduce the number of experiments needed in testing and improve the conditions animals are kept in.

"It's a matter of redirecting the resources away from primates,” Jones-Engel said. “You can use 3D-printed tissue, artificial intelligence, and many other options."

As of now, WaNPRC plans to continue its biomedical research on improved therapies and medical care. In contrast, PETA will continue to protest against WaNPRC’s treatment of animals as it pushes for the research center’s closure.

