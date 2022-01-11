Ph.D. student makes outdoor spaces more inclusive for students of color

Outside of UW, when you think of the Pacific Northwest, what are the first images that come to mind? The mountains? The beautiful, rugged coastlines? Or maybe all of the opportunities to explore nature, including several national parks, only miles away from us? When you think about these spaces, do you consider who is — and is not — represented in outdoor sports and activities?
According to the Journal of Environmental Management, approximately 93% of visitors to national parks from 1999 to 2010 self-identified as white, and 95% of visitors from 2011 to 2016 identified as white. In order to break those barriers to access, environmental health Ph.D. student Amber Khan founded the UW POC Outdoors group. UW POC Outdoors is not affiliated with UW and does not receive RSO funding to support its activities.
“Being in academia is super isolating as a person of color, and I think trying to break into a lot of outdoor sports or outdoor hobbies is super isolating as a person of color,” Khan said. “There’s tons of affinity groups for people of color in the outdoors popping up, but I think this one is sort of special because it combines those two really isolating experiences.”
Khan, who is originally from the San Francisco metropolitan area, sought an affinity group as she worked on her graduate degree. As the pandemic emerged in early 2020, UW POC Outdoors — which had its first meeting in March of that year — had to quickly pivot to an online setting.
“Putting yourself out there is important in grad school, and the group makes it a little easier,” Khan said.
In lieu of large group meetings, Khan facilitated 50 buddy pairs, where individuals were encouraged to explore outdoor spaces in small groups and carpool together.
“It’s only been this school year that I was able to host in-person events and get people more stoked and build more community,” Khan said.
The first in-person events Khan held were socially distanced backpack clinics at Gas Works Park to teach basic first aid for hikers. Khan also organized informal meetings at breweries to engage interested participants in a relaxed setting.
“Everyone is also looking for this community; people are excited about this group,” Khan said. “That felt really good and motivated me to organize a hike for the following month.”
After over a year of adapting to the online environment, around 20 students climbed Mount Si together during the fall quarter of 2021.
“A lot of people were grateful and excited to be out there, which feels great as an organizer,” Khan said. “And we got lucky with the one day of sunshine that week.”
Khan had a number of positive interactions with her peers during the hike, such as sharing poetry and helping validate one another through the demands of graduate school.
“It was also nice to talk in-person instead of an Instagram message or email about what people wanted from the group,” Khan said.
Unlike other organizations, UW POC Outdoors does not have a concrete mission statement. Instead, Khan wants to foster a community to relax, have fun, and get to share informal experiences with peers.
“It’s not just one person dictating it,” Khan said. “It’s: let’s get together and teach each other some skills that feel inaccessible sometimes.”
Graduate Student Equity & Excellence, an office aimed at helping BIPoC grad students navigate grad school, has helped promote events for UW POC Outdoors to invite potential instructors and participants.
“I’m not into every outdoor sport, so the cool thing about this community has been getting people who are passionate about their own thing and getting them to teach, volunteer, and mentor,” Khan said.
Khan encouraged interested students to follow the group’s Instagram page @uwpocoutdoors for updates on future events. UW POC currently hosts skiing and snowboarding lessons on weekends in January and February.
“I’ve offered to lend out my gear to people if they want to use it,” Khan said. “It’s all run by me, so if people want to donate any gear or let people borrow it, it’s kind of like a mutual aid.”
Khan is currently talking to outdoor gear brands to inquire about donations to ensure outdoor sports are accessible to anyone who wants to participate. The IMA gym also offers gear rentals to students.
“Having everything taught and mentored by other people of color is pretty special,” Khan said. “Empowering is what I hope people who are teaching and getting mentored feel, and knowing they have a place in the mountains and can get out and do things themselves one day.”
