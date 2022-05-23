Seattle Starbucks workers fight union busting amid unionizing wave

Starbucks Workers United (SBWU), the labor union that has unionized more than 80 Starbucks stores across the United States, has filed over 100 cases of unfair labor practices against the Seattle-based coffee giant. The National Labor Relations Board sued Starbucks in April for retaliatory firing of unionizing workers in Arizona.
Schultz has a union busting record that goes back to the origins of the company, according to a 2022 article from CNBC. The Huffington Post also reported that Schultz has successfully lobbied against progressive labor law reforms and dismantled an earlier unionizing effort in 2004.
Micah Lakes, a worker at the Starbucks store on 5th and Pike, said the biggest retaliation workers experienced was company-wide cuts to available working hours in March.
“What they were trying to do was cut our hours enough so that people would look for other places to work instead of staying for the fight to unionize,” Lakes said in a text message.
Daisy Federspiel-Baier, a worker at the Starbucks on the Ave, said the cuts at the Ave location took place around the same time as UW’s Admitted Student Preview event.
“It was hellish in there,” Federspiel-Baier said. “The next day at work … two people had to go home early because they broke down crying on the floor from residual stress.”
Brent Hayes, a worker at the Starbucks in Westlake, reported targeted retaliation for being an active union organizer.
“I’m being very much monitored in a lot of my activity,” Hayes said. He added that management has made him remove his SBWU logo shirt and pro-union buttons, despite previous tolerance of shirts with different logos.
Workers said that corporate managers claimed a union could lead to a loss of pay and benefits during meetings, urging them to vote against unionization.
“I have a lot of coworkers now who went from ambivalent to outright against [unionizing],” Hayes said. “I even have one who went from pro to against because they come in and they intimidate the shit out of us. You might lose your health care, you might lose your tuition. And these people are like, ‘Well, I'm only here for those things.’”
Lakes said that disciplinary actions from management have escalated since his store filed to unionize.
“We walk on eggshells at work knowing they’re just waiting for the chance to discipline us,” Lakes said. “We have mandatorily watched multiple videos and read multiple letters from corporate that involve anti-union propaganda.”
Hayes said the presence of marginalized workers who were initially enticed by Starbucks’ inclusive branding is a key reason behind the unionization push.
“We are a demographic of people, and I say we because I myself am transgender,” Hayes said. “[We] have been systematicallyoppressed for so long, [and we are] not the group of people that you want to try to bullshit.”
Federspiel-Baier said that a trans worker at another Starbucks was fired due to her affiliation with the union, losing coverage for gender-affirming care. She said that many LGBTQIA+ people and Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program recipients rely on Starbucks for employment.
“There's just a lot of people who think it's a safe space to work, and watching them single out people like that and just flick them to the side as soon as it's something that corporate doesn't like was really, really angering,” Federspiel-Baier said.
On April 23, hundreds gathered at Cal Anderson Park to march against union busting. Protesters included Starbucks workers from across the United States, members from UW’s Union of Student Employees & Postdocs (UAW), numerous other unions, and the Seattle Labor Chorus.
Sheri Hinshaw, a member of the Seattle Labor Chorus, sang an original protest song at the event.
“Art reminds everyone that they're human,” Hinshaw said.
Hayes talked about getting more involved in activist work since joining the union fight.
“It is the first time in my life that I've ever really felt a part of this greater community,” Hayes said, recalling holding up a banner leading the large protest on May Day.
Sam Sumpter, president of UAW, said that a Starbucks union will change the foundation that everyone else is working on, allowing for greater wins in shared struggles for things like a living wage and gender-affirming care.
Hayes said that he hopes fighting for workers’ rights can also improve access to benefits such as free education and health care for everyone.
He said the community can directly support the movement by donating to SBWU’s relief fund. He also suggested supporters attend rallies, ask questions, share the movement widely, shop at unionizing stores, and order under “Union Strong.”
Joshua Adamson, a worker at the store on the Ave, also asked customers to show patience in times of staffing shortages; he encouraged supporting Seattle Democratic Socialists of America’s solidarity tables outside the store.
Emma Cox, a worker at the store on the Ave, said they expect union busting to ramp up at their store, and advocated for community support such as cash tips — due to Starbucks not accepting credit card tips — and positive acknowledgements of the workers’ struggles.
“If you see a store on strike, don't cross the picket line,” Lakes said. “You have a voice, and if it feels like you need to organize, do that. We’ll be there in solidarity. That is the power of the people.”
Reach contributing writer Vyom Raval at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @SemiVyom
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.