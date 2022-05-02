Student activists prepare final push for fossil fuel divestment

On May 12, the UW Board of Regents (BOR) will hear recommendations and comments on divesting from fossil fuels, according to Peter Fink, lead organizer for the Institutional Climate Action (ICA).
“It will be the last chance that we will have to advocate for divestment,” Fink said.
ICA has been advocating for UW to divest from fossil fuels since Earth Day in 2020.
$124 million of UW’s $4.7 billion endowment is invested in fossil fuel assets, and 30% of that is invested directly into gas fuel pipelines, according to ICA research.
Divestment involves selling or otherwise disposing of invested stocks “for ethical, financial, or political reasons,” according to Encyclopedia Britannica, and aims to leverage “economic power to help bring about political, economic, legal, or social change.”
ICA’s fight for divestment is based on a strong history of other successful collegiate divestment movements, such as divestment from apartheid South Africa across the United States in the 1980s and UW’s divestment from coal in 2015, Fink said.
The goal of divestment goes beyond the impact of UW’s monetary commitments to the fossil fuel industry.
“The purpose of divestment is to say to the global community, ‘Hey, this is something that's really immoral, really wrong, and we don't believe that we should be supporting this,’” Fink said. “The more that universities continue to do this, eventually, it signals to the actual people who matter, who do make a difference, who do impact the financial components.”
ICA has employed a variety of creative, direct-action activism and community education tactics to build support for UW fossil fuel divestment, such as filling Red Square with shoes and covering campus in chalk art.
In February 2021, ICA successfully petitioned to the BOR to convene an Advisory Committee on Socially Responsible Investing (ACSRI) to investigate fossil fuel divestment. After a year of research, the ACSRI will deliver their recommendation to the BOR on May 12.
The BOR will consider the ACSRI recommendation, a financial impact analysis on the recommendations by the UW Treasury, and evidence of public support at the May 12 meeting, Fink explained. The BOR will make their vote on fossil fuel divestment in June.
The May 12 meeting is important for ICA, as it is the last opportunity to provide public input before the vote. To prepare, they have been tabling and creating garments with divestment slogans.
“They're not going to vote for the investment if there's no indication of community support,” Mantak Singh, a first-year student and leader of ICA’s Fossil Free U movement, said. “We hope people show up. Not to harass the ACSRI, but to simply demonstrate that the community is here for this vote, that they have a stake in this vote, and … are interested in the result.”
ICA members said there appears to be strong support for fossil fuel divestment amongst the UW community.
“All the people I've talked to have been really supportive,” AJ Carothers, a first-year student and ICA member who has been tabling on campus, said. “Like, 90% of the people, 95% of the people probably. They’ve all been super interested, and even the people who don't really know what divestment is or what's going on, they still support the idea of cutting ties with fossil fuels and transitioning to green energy.”
Regardless of the vote’s outcome, ICA will continue to advocate for UW cutting ties with the fossil fuel industry.
“There's no future that you can possibly have if there is no climate action being taken now.” Singh said. “That's why this needs to be done.”
Reach reporter Nuria Alina Chandra at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @AlinaChandra
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.