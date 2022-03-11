Students hold vigil to honor Filipino activists and civilians killed in militant attacks

On March 4 Filipino student activist group Anakbayan UW (ABUW) hosted a “Vigil for Young Martyrs in the Struggle for Land” at Red Square to honor the lives of the New Bataan 5, a group of community workers who were killed by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) last month.
The vigil was held in partnership with the Students United for Palestine Equal Rights UW (SUPER UW) and Seattle University Students for Justice in Palestine (SUSJP) as part of Palestine Awareness Week. ABUW, SUPER UW, and SUSJP co-hosted the event to bring awareness to the U.S. funding of Israeli and Filipino militant groups.
“It is incredibly important that we are standing here today in solidarity with those who are most impacted by these killings,” a SUPER UW member who asked to remain anonymous said. “Those in the Philippines and in Palestine who are on the ground — the peasants, the workers, the women. All of those who are most impacted by U.S. weaponry, we must honor their lives and their determination to the struggle.”
Speakers at the vigil gave speeches about the importance of international political activism; they recited poetry from Palestinian activist Ghassan Kanafani and Chad Booc, one of the members of the New Bataan 5.
“We commemorate the New Bataan 5,” Francesca Juico, a member of the Filipina women activist group GABRIELA Seattle, said. “Especially Chad Booc, who was a member of Anakbayan in the Philippines. [He was] a very valiant mass leader who really wanted to organize students.”
The New Bataan 5 members consisted of volunteer teachers Booc and Gelejurain Ngujo II, community health worker Elegyn Balonga, and drivers Robert Aragon and Tirso Añar. The AFP and the Philippines’ National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) accused the activists of terrorism.
The New Bataan 5 were killed by the military, in what the AFP and NTF-ELCAC called an ‘encounter’ for suspicion of communist insurgency.
“AFP claims [the New Bataan 5] were killed in an alleged firefight with the New People’s Army,” ABUW member Michelle Braun said. “Local witnesses reported no signs of [it] occurring, which directly contradicts AFP’s claims. This fabricated story is a known misinformation tactic used by the military to cover up and justify violence towards Lumad activists and unarmed civilians.”
Booc and Ngujo II taught voluntarily at Indigenous (Lumad) institutions in Davao City, Philippines, where the killings took place. The AFP has also been known to attack the Lumad people for their land preservation efforts.
“Our activists are not terrorists,” ABUW member Mika Magbanua said. “The governments that fund the killing of our activists, the propaganda they put up [vilifies] our movement. It’s to lie to the people and say that we are not just and that it is wrong to ask for land, livelihood, and life.”
ABUW members are calling for Sen. Maria Cantwell, Sen. Patty Murray , and Rep. Adam Smith to endorse and publicly support the Philippine Human Rights Act. This legislation would suspend U.S. funding of the AFP and Philippine National Police. Rep. Pramila Jayapal has already endorsed the legislation.
“Our tax dollars are funding the killings of activists in Palestine and the Philippines,” Magbanua said. “It is not enough to put all of our power behind legislation, because we know that what creates change is the people; that’s why we continue to build peoples’ movements.”
The vigil also commemorated Palestinian activists who have been killed by Israeli militant groups. SUPER UW, SUSJP, and ABUW said they wanted to bridge the gap between the Philippines and Palestine in their struggle for land reclamation and human rights.
“It’s super important that we say these two struggles are not separate,” an anonymous SUPER UW member said. “They are linked; the link is that we have a common enemy — the common enemy of U.S. imperialism.”
Vigils commemorating the lives of the New Bataan 5 were hosted by other Anakbayan chapters across Seattle. Anakbayan Seattle hosted a vigil at Seattle University and Anakbayan South Seattle, along with Filipinx activist groups GABRIELA Seattle and Migrante hosted a vigil in Renton.
“As people here overseas, we are taught that we are supposed to disconnect,” Magbanua said. “It’s intentional to want to divide us, to make us feel like we are separate from our people in our homelands. Our international duty is to support the struggles back home, to resist.”
