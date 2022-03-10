SUPER UW hosts Palestine Awareness Week

Editor’s note: Sources interviewed in this article chose to use pseudonyms for anonymity.
Palestine Awareness Week has historically featured a variety of events focused on raising awareness and educating people on the apartheid system in Israel, the colonized Palestinian land, and the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement which places economic pressure on Israel, according to Arab America. The week’s events at UW kicked off Feb. 28 and were orchestrated by Students United for Palestinian Equal Rights (SUPER) UW, who work throughout the year to educate the UW and greater Seattle community about the battle for Palestinian rights.
This year’s events consisted of a panel on youth land struggle, a traditional Palestinian tatreez embroidery workshop, a showing of the film “Fedayin,” a workshop focused on political art and education, a vigil for people killed in the struggle for land, and an apartheid wall that remained in Red Square all week.
“The apartheid wall, which is probably the most essential, recurring element of [Palestine Awareness Week], is meant primarily to raise awareness about the injustice which is faced by Palestinians,” Tony, a fourth-year student and member of SUPER UW, said in an email. “We draw upon the imagery of a wall because there is an actual wall in the West Bank used to separate Palestinians from their homeland.”
The West Bank is home to approximately 3 million Palestinians and is a fragment of land located to the east of Israel, according to Vox. Israel has held control over the land since 1967 following the Six-Day War.
“The wall is also symbolic in a way because it represents other barriers to Palestinian sovereignty which we seek to demolish — lack of food and water sovereignty being important ones,” Tony said. “My hope is that our events made people reflect on what is going on in Palestine and the world.”
Palestine Awareness Week has been a tradition at UW for years, but this year’s event drew a considerably big turnout.
“We had a vigil for young people who have been martyred in Palestine and the Philippines, which we did in collaboration with Anakbyan,” Tony wrote. “I would hope that the images of people our age, whose chance at life was cut short by colonial violence, made some think about what it means to live within and alongside oppressive systems.”
Anakbayan UW, which joined SUPER UW in holding the vigil, is an RSO that brings people together to advocate for the interests of the Filipino youth while also fighting for national democracy in the Philippines.
Students become involved in SUPER UW for a variety of reasons, but Ryan, another member, joined as an anti-Zionist Jewish person standing in solidarity with Palestinians in their fight for freedom, dignity, and justice.
“We hope people learn about the struggle for Palestinian liberation and are able to connect that struggle to other struggles for justice around the world,” Ryan said in an email. “[That] includes justice for those killed trying to cross the US-Mexico border and the #NewBataan5 who were recently killed by the U.S.-Backed Philippines military.”
SUPER UW event will put on the annual Palestinian Cultural Resistance Festival on May 7, which will feature Palestinian food, performers, and vendors at wǝɫǝbʔaltxʷ – Intellectual House.
“If there are any groups on campus who feel as strongly as we do about negating the combined forces of oppression which subjugate people in Palestine and across the world… please feel free to come to a general meeting of ours,” Tony wrote. “To atomize and to isolate is an effective strategy [against] COVID, not so much against injustice.”
