Thousands rally in support of abortion rights

Thousands filled Cal Anderson Park on May 14 as part of nationwide protests against the expected reversal of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Two weeks after the publication of a leaked majority opinion by Justice Samuel Alito, individuals of many ages, backgrounds, and political stripes gathered to oppose what has been widely been seen as an attack on women’s bodily autonomy and personal freedoms — one which is sharply at odds with public opinion.
Speakers at the Cal Park rally decried the threat to health and welfare they said abortion restrictions posed to women and LGBTQIA+ communities, highlighting the history of unsafe methods of abortion used in the United States prior to its legalization.
Dangerous means of abortion, they warned, promised to return with a vengeance if the court allows states to pass increasingly draconian restrictions, many of which are set to automatically go into effect following a legal decision. One such “trigger law” in Oklahoma would make performing an abortion punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Nebraska’s governor recently vowed to pass an anti-abortion measure, with no exceptions for even rape or incest.
Coat hangers — which some individuals who lack access to adequate health services have resorted to using — figured prominently on many of the protestors’ handmade signs.
The sense that the leak represents historical retrogression for the feminist movement was widely expressed at the rally. Portland physician Dr. Laura Torgerson attended the rally wearing a T-shirt that read, “If you don’t believe in reproductive rights, GO F--- YOURSELF.”
Taped to the fabric of Torgerson’s shirt was a piece of paper with writing in sharpie: “WTF? I had this shirt printed in the 80s for a march in DC. 40 years later and still fighting.”
Speakers and rallygoers also mentioned the disproportionate impact that greater abortion restrictions will have on marginalized groups.
Barbara Bash, an attendee, noted that individuals without privilege stand to lose the most from the expected court decision.
“I’m here because banning abortion is going to affect predominantly poor women, women of color, women in abusive relationships,” Bash, who carried a sign reading “We need to RISE UP AGAINST THE ELEPHANT IN THE WOMB” with an illustration of the Republican Party emblem inside a depiction of female anatomy, said. “They’re the ones that are not going to be able to have reproductive freedom.”
Others said the abortion issue is part of a larger crisis regarding health care access. Ninety percent of the United States lacks family clinics, which can provide abortion services. The United States also boasts the highest costs for pregnancies among developed nations.
“It is working class and poor women who benefit most from having control over their reproductive lives,” Seattle Workers’ Voice, a leaflet passed out to protestors during the rally, read.
The May 14 rally came on the heels of a May 5 walkout by hundreds of UW students on Red Square. The UW School of Public Health also issued a statement denouncing the expected Supreme Court decision; UAW 4121, the academic student employees union, urged its members to get involved in pro-choice activism.
Sophie Goddard, a third-year political science and oceanography student who attended the May 14 rally, said she sees the decision as a more dramatic step in a long-term process of erosion of reproductive freedom.
“It’s scary, and it’s really concerning for all the people who have already started being restricted,” Goddard said. “It’s going to affect half the country, and even if we don’t lose our rights in Washington state, it’s still going to influence us … [Abortion restrictions] are endangering so many people already.”
Hannah Janeway, a third-year mathematics student, also attended the Cal Park rally.
“It’s something we already fought for, and now we have to fight for again,” Janeway said.
Reach reporter Townson Cocke at news@dailyuw.edu. Twitter: @townson_cocke
