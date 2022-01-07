Title IX and LiveWell help raise sexual assault awareness on campus

Title IX and LiveWell are resources on campus that advocate for sexual assault awareness through a series of programs, services, and education initiatives to prevent sexual violence and support survivors within the UW community.
“Confidential advocates are a key resource for anyone who experienced violence or harassment to go and share about their experience,” Kiana Swearingen, deputy Title IX coordinator for education and prevention, said. “They're a great place to learn about common reactions that folks have [and] to talk through what their current needs are, whether that's for their physical safety or their emotional safety.”
Swearingen said that confidential advocates are available to all students and employees in the UW community; advocates are full-time specialized staff that offer counseling support and connections to medical care on campus.
“When we become aware of the situation, we never share information with folks unless we need to do something for the victim or to take appropriate steps to address the situation,” Valery Richardson, Title IX coordinator, said. “Student’s information is even further protected by the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) regardless of whether or not they've engaged in any of our systems for support.”
Jennifer Laxague, assistant director of LiveWell and campus health promotion, said LiveWell also provides free confidential advocates resources for survivors. The advocates are professional staff with extensive training who are able to connect survivors with the various resources that exist for healing, health, and safety.
For the purpose of raising sexual assault awareness, Laxague said the Relationship and Sexual Violence Education workshop hosted by LiveWell’s peer health educators teaches about various forms of interpersonal violence, the impacts that survivors may experience, and how to support a peer who may be experiencing or who has experienced interpersonal violence.
As the UW’s violence-prevention and response program, Swearingen said SafeCampus offers a 24-hour anonymous helpline for individuals in crisis or who are experiencing sexual assault, sexual harassment, or stalking on campus.
For those who want to receive advocacy help in a different language or who have concerns regarding their immigration status, Swearingen said UW’s sexual assault resources website has guidance on rights and resources, including some external community resources.
“I think it's a real challenge that people who have been assaulted, experienced violence, or harassment in some way might not think of it as sexual assault for many different reasons,” Swearingen said. “People don't see themselves in the image that our society [has] portrayed about victims of sexual violence.”
To address misconceptions about what constitutes sexual violence, Swearingen said UW launched the Husky Prevention & Response course this fall as the first stage of the Title IX Education & Prevention program. According to Swearingen, this is a free online training course for all students and employees to learn how to recognize and intervene in harassment.
“What we're trying to do with all of our different systems, offices, and support resources is keep in mind what a survivor needs,” Richardson said. “No matter what they've experienced, there is always support, and they don't have to assess in advance whether or not the behavior ‘qualifies as sexual assault.’”
Reach contributing writer Hsin-Yu Tsai at news@dailyuw.com.
