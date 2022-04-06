Tree tourism: People flock to campus to enjoy the cherry blossoms after a long two years

Every year, the cherry blossom bloom brings in a host of tourists and Seattleites who are excited to bask in the flowers that cover the Quad.
For the past two years, UW has advised people to view the trees virtually rather than making the trek to campus. This year, with changing mask guidelines and fewer COVID-19 cases, campus is once again open for visitors, and many have made the journey out to see the trees.
In order to prepare for masses of people, the gardeners and arborists of UW have dedicated their time toward keeping the trees as healthy as possible.
“We take a lot of pride in taking care of those trees,” Chris Holmer, lead gardener of the central campus zone, said. “I'd say we spend more time taking care of the Quad than we do any other section of the area.”
Every year, the gardening team has a monumental task and must prepare months in advance for the people who come to congregate in the Quad during the spring.
According to Holmer, the gardeners begin working on cleaning up the area as early as January and February, pruning the dead wood and protecting the trees. Holmer noted that because of the trees’ age — having been brought to UW in 1912 — extra care must be taken to ensure that new sprouts are protected to keep the trees healthy.
This year, the U District Partnership has launched a cherry blossom festival, running from March 25 to April 10. The festival partners with local businesses on the Ave to celebrate the beauty of the cherry blossoms, the return to campus, and the power of community.
“There was a perfect alignment for this festival with UW opening its quad again, and great weather,” Pollyanna Yokokawa, marketing and communications manager for the U District Partnership, said. “I think Seattle is really hungry to get out and check out the U-District area.”
Festivals like this allow local businesses more opportunities to bring in new customers and welcome the tourists that have recently visited campus. However, tourism during the cherry blossom season also generates copious amounts of trash.
“[There’s] usually a 5-gallon bucket or two [worth of trash] during the weekday, and then on the weekends — if it's nice out — it can be about 10 to 12 garbage cans full of trash,” Holmer said. “I would say I pick up as much trash in the month of cherry bloom as we pick up the other 11 months of the year.”
In order to safely enjoy the cherry blossoms amid the ongoing pandemic, UW Environmental Health & Safety (EH&S) recommends that individuals practice social distancing measures to the best of their ability and take the necessary steps to maintain social safety.
“While the pandemic is certainly not over, more people are vaccinated and boosted, and we still recommend community members follow local public health guidance to keep themselves and their community safe,” Natalie Thiel, program manager of the UW COVID-19 response and prevention team for EH&S, wrote in an email. “We are happy to see people back on campus enjoying the season.”
Visitors to campus are encouraged to use public transit if they have the option and to take the Link light rail to the U-District Station. In recent weeks, campus has seen an increase in traffic congestion, especially on the weekends. If visitors prefer to drive, it is recommended that they utilize either the Central Plaza garage or the Padelford Hall garage.
Reach reporter Megan Matti at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @megan_matti
