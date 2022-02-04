Turning a hobby into a business: Ladd & Lass Brewing opens in the U-District

For many entrepreneurs, turning something you love into a business is the dream. For Nick Ladd and Jessie Quan, a husband and wife duo, this has become their reality. Two former architects with a love of home brewing, the pair opened Ladd & Lass Brewing in the U-District in January, hoping to provide a sense of community in a historic location.
Ladd's interest in home brewing began in 2009 as an offshoot from his hobbies in cooking and baking.
“It was kind of the perfect hobby in a lot of ways for me to really embrace this creative urge that I had, and then also sort of the real science, technical side of my personality,” Ladd said.
Ladd worked as an architect for 13 years, but as he became more involved in brewing — participating in home brewing clubs, competitions, and beer judging — he and Quan began thinking about what it would take to turn this hobby into a career.
“It was just one of those things where you're so passionate about it and you're kind of getting into the middle part of your life and you say to yourself, ‘I'm either going to do this now or it's probably not gonna happen,’” Ladd said. “So we kind of took the leap and went for it.”
With their backgrounds in architecture, they began scouting locations in Washington in the first half of 2019, hoping to find what Quan described as their “unicorn” location: a space with character, near public transportation, and one that could work as both a production and manufacturing space and a retail space.
“We had hoped to be able to be in a more central area of the city just so we could have that density and encourage people to take transit or to walk to us and not be relying on the car,” Quan said.
After the pandemic hit, they found their location in the former site of the Floating Bridge Brewery on 45th Street NE near I-5. Floating Bridge Brewery had taken over the space in 2016 before closing in May 2021. Before that, the location was an iconic music venue called The Rainbow Tavern (“The Fabulous Rainbow”), known for hosting bands like the Ramones and Soundgarden. The Rainbow Tavern closed in 1986 due to rent increases, according to KING 5.
Quan connected with former Rainbow Tavern co-owner Steve Hudziak and was gifted memorabilia from The Rainbow Tavern including T-shirts, albums, and newspaper articles, which are displayed in the brewery.
“They did a nice job in honoring the legacy and the history of the place, which I'm really grateful for,” Hudziak said.
The brewery opened with a “soft launch,” which Quan described as business as usual, in December 2021, with their official grand opening on Jan. 1 — though Quan notes that their grand opening consisted largely of taking down the soft opening signs.
Ladd & Lass Brewing currently have seven beers on tap brewed at their U-District location, with the goal of working up to 14. The pair are also working on less traditional beers at a smaller facility in Tacoma, which they refer to as the Funkstead. Those beers will take between a few months to a year to be ready for the U-District taproom because they have a longer aging process.
If beer isn’t your thing, they do have cider, wines, non-alcoholic beer, and sodas available. According to Quan, they also have board games and shuffleboard for patrons, or just a space for people to come with a book and relax.
