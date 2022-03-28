U District Partnership creates the U District Broken Window and Damaged Facade Grant

In response to the rise in property damages to small businesses, the U District Partnership (UDP) — a local nonprofit that provides advocacy and services to U-District businesses — has created the U District Broken Window and Damaged Facade Grant. According to Don Blakeney, UDP executive director, the grant will provide a maximum of $1,000 per business for a broken window replacement.
“We have seen a lot of damage to small businesses,” Blakeney said. “There was a store on the north end of the Ave that lost $40,000 and all of their inventory overnight and they [had] just opened a business.”
According to Phillip Sit, who works on the business district team for Seattle’s Office of Economic Development (OED), “having to pay $2,000 for a broken window is a severe burden.” The intent behind this grant is to “offset some of the financial burden on small business owners,” Sit said.
Blakeney echoed this motivation, noting that the grant “is a significant amount of money to help offset the impact,” and that small businesses “seem grateful and have been quick to apply.”
According to Blakeney, UDP economic development manager Daniel Lokic “is the one that reached out to all the businesses” and “rolled out this program and has been accepting applications.” Marcus Johnson, who manages cleanliness and safety programs for the UDP, helps the UDP address the safety needs of businesses.
The UDP does not determine how businesses fix damage — allowing some to buy supplies and fix damages themselves, and for others to hire contractors, according to Blakeney.
”It just depends on the business and what their comfort level is and what their expertise is,” Blakeney said. “We work with businesses to identify those things that they might not notice … [to] make the environment of their restaurant feel safer.”
OED communications and strategy planning director Karissa Braxton stressed the importance of providing small businesses with thorough information in addition to funding.
“Information is power,” Braxton said. “If people do not have the information, then they are not empowered to be able to move forward with their own destiny, and that further perpetuates inequities and systemic racism; it’s about being a conduit … to help connect the dots for business owners and for workers on how to keep themselves safe and how to know where to go for funding.”
Braxton and Sit both want to see Seattle’s small businesses not only recover from property damages and financial burdens, but also to thrive.
“We want to preserve and support all the small businesses that give all of the character of the U-District,” Sit said.
Reach contributing writer Ava Cairns at news@dailyuw.com Twitter: @AvaCairns
