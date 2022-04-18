UW AES welcomes new assistant professor Oliver Rollins

The department of American Ethnic Studies (AES) recently welcomed assistant professor Oliver Rollins, a qualitative sociologist whose focus is combating race and racism through neurology research.
“I’m really excited to be at UW to provide classes on science and technology studies through the lens of AES, and to work with students and colleagues across the UW community who are interested in helping science contribute to making a more just society,” Rollins said.
Rollins first graduated with a degree in biology from the University of Houston. There, the late James Conyers persuaded Rollins to pursue a graduate degree. Rollins shifted his academic focus and attended the University of Louisville to pursue a master's degree in pan-African studies. Afterward, he received a Ph.D. in medical sociology from the University of California, San Francisco.
On Friday, April 8, the AES department hosted a meet-and-greet Zoom for Rollins where he discussed his work as a sociologist and his recent book, “Conviction: The Making and Unmaking of the Violent Brain.”
“‘Conviction’ traces the development of and intended applications for the neuroscientific model of violence that I call the ‘violent brain’ construct,” Rollins said. “Addressing violence in our society is urgently needed, especially given the pervasive incidents of racialized police violence against citizens. Yet, I show that the violent brain construct is ill-equipped to deal with social difference, power, and inequality.”
Rollins’ work was inspired by research in the social sciences on racial biases in technology as well as work from neuroscientists who research violent behaviors.
“My thinking was, violence is a highly racialized behavior, particularly in the U.S., thus, it would seem necessary to address or think about the question of race in order to study it, either sociologically or neurobiologically,” Rollins said. “Ultimately, I found that these neuroscientists shied away from race, as I talked about in the presentation.”
Rollins currently has two projects in the works to more fully answer how neuroscientists deal with the issue of race in their research.
The aim of the first project is to further address his original focus by using sociological theories of racialization and utilizing research from neuroscientists who have turned to neuroimaging, which is scanning images of the brain, to try and further understand the neuroscience behind race.
The goal is to utilize neuroscience research on implicit bias, and understand how social dynamics are engaged in neuropsychological research. There will be a specific emphasis on operationalizing both race and racism at the neurobiological level.
While Rollins’ second project is still in the works, he said he plans to build on the work of W.E.B. Du Bois and Frantz Fanon, with the hope to address the intertwined relationships between politics and science.
“This then raises questions like, ‘What does social justice look like in or through neurosciences?’” Rollins said. “Or, ‘How does a social justice political framing impact the knowledge produced and its producers?’”
Beyond his research, Rollins is also excited to be at UW teaching the next generation.
“Much of the social changes in scientific and biomedical thinking regarding social difference will come from the upcoming generations,” Rollins said.
Reach contributing writer Grace Plavocos at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @graceplavocos
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.