UW Counseling Center hires eight new therapists to address capacity concerns

When fourth-year student Annie, who requested her last name be omitted, called the UW Counseling Center, she had been struggling with academic pressure and family conflict for weeks.
Feeling depressed and desperate, Annie hoped to work with a counselor but was told she would have to wait four weeks for the earliest available appointment.
“That is obviously too late,” Annie said. “I need help at that moment.”
Annie is not the only student who has had to wait in the massive line. According to Natacha Foo Kune, director of UW Counseling Center, the waiting time for service at the counseling center has increased to three or four weeks on average, as the return to in-person school has brought in more students with anxiety and struggles with social interaction.
Foo Kune said the center was understaffed before COVID-19 hit, and the pandemic exacerbated these existing staffing issues. Other clinics in the state and nationwide are experiencing the same shortage of services.
In January, the mental health clinic at Hall Health Center merged and became part of the counseling center, Foo Kune said. The center currently has 30 counselors, including three liaison counselors, three doctoral interns, five support staff, and two part-time psychiatrists who serve more than 45,000 students at the Seattle campus.
It can be stressful for students who are already struggling to wait and see a therapist.
Fourth-year student Winnie Sun transferred to UW her junior year. She received a few therapy sessions from the counseling center in September 2020. The following spring, Sun’s mental health worsened. She contacted her previous counselor but the counselor's appointment schedule was fully booked.
“I know they don't have enough staff to support the large student body,” Sun said. “But I was anxious and nervous because I couldn’t reach out to the counselor that I am already familiar with.”
The counseling center referred Sun to an off-campus clinic where she could receive therapy and work on “walking out of the emotion loop.”
To expand services, Foo Kune said the counseling center recently hired eight therapists. They are currently going through training and will soon be available to students who need help.
In the meantime, Foo Kune recommended students utilize the various resources provided by the counseling center instead of taking on the hardship themselves until it becomes a more severe issue.
In 2017, UW Counseling Center launched the Let’s Talk program. The informal one-on-one session is an expansion of the traditional therapy that occurs in a consulting room. These casual talks provide students with pressure-free opportunities to chat with a counselor.
Another way to reach out for support is through My SSP, a UW-sponsored mental health and crisis intervention line. The service is offered 24/7 and is available in multiple languages. Any student who wants to talk can call and reach a professional who will listen and offer help.
Annie used My SSP when she couldn’t get into therapy sessions on campus. She spoke with a counselor for two hours in the early morning. The counselor comforted her and provided her with advice on coping with stress and disruptive emotions.
“This is a good way to find someone to talk to if you find it is hard to discuss the topic with family or friends,” Annie said. “I felt more relaxed and relieved after telling the counselor everything.”
However, with My SSP, students are not guaranteed to talk to a therapist they know. Thus, Foo Kune recommended short-term therapy sessions for those who want to work continuously on a specific issue or difficulty.
The counseling center offers students up to six sessions. If students need more sessions, the center refers students to an off-campus clinic where they can receive regular therapy in the long term.
“The continuity is beneficial,” Foo Kune said. “When counselors know your background and progress, they can better help you.”
Students should make appointments at the Hall Health Center for prescription mental medication. UW Counseling Center hopes to provide mental health services to everyone who needs them and eliminate the financial burden. Currently, students don’t have out-of-pocket costs. In the future, students’ insurance will pay part of the cost. The leftover is covered by the Services and Activities Fee which students pay along with tuition at the beginning of each quarter. Thus, people without insurance still receive services with no out-of-pocket costs.
In periods of transition, self-adjustment is essential to mental well-being. Foo Kune suggested students pick up "tricks" that help with temporarily relieving stress and anxiety, such as deep breathing.
“It sounds basic but oftentimes things that help us to be healthy are very basic,” Foo Kune said.
Foo Kune said everyone should contribute to an inclusive campus climate where students feel they belong and are valued. A welcoming environment has positive effects on people’s mental well-being.
“We are holding people’s pain but we know it is temporary,” Foo Kune said. “It is painful now. We want to be with students at that moment, but the pain is not forever.”
