UW faculty on returning to in-person instruction

As UW begins its third week of in-person instruction this quarter, faculty remain split on the return to campus. While some have expressed concerns regarding the safety of returning to in-person instruction, others, like mathematics professor Neal Koblitz, feel the time is right.
“The evidence was that the risk was rapidly diminishing from this omicron variant, so the priority should be getting back to the best form of education, which is in-person education,” Koblitz said.
Koblitz referenced the Jan. 24 announcement made by UW President Ana Mari Cauce and Provost Mark Richards, in which the two said dropping case numbers at UW and the greater Seattle area was a key factor in their decision to return to in-person.
Sixteen days following the announcement, on Feb. 9, data provided by Husky Coronavirus Testing reported its lowest positive percentage in over a month at 0.9%. The King County COVID-19 outbreak dashboard also showed a significant decrease in the numbers of both cases and hospitalizations between Jan. 23 and Feb. 6. UW's COVID-19 case tracking dashboard illustrated a similar trend in the epidemiological curve, with the largest spike in cases occurring during the week of Jan. 2, with a downward trend following.
According to Koblitz, academic integrity, as well as the quality of learning, is why UW should return to in-person instruction.
“There’s a risk that depending on the course, especially if it’s a large one, of some cheating occuring,” Koblitz said.
Koblitz acknowledged that there are upsides to remote classes that in-person instruction cannot offer.
“There are benefits to having recordings [for when] people get sick [or] have personal emergencies [that necessitate missing class],” Koblitz said.
For most students, Koblitz said, the ability to watch part of a lecture, pause it, and come back to the materials later is an advantage that online instruction offers students.
“Listening to a math lecture intensively for 50 minutes is very difficult for most people,” Koblitz said.
In regard to small meetings or classes, the online approach seems viable as well, providing those with busy schedules a chance to learn the necessary vocational skills, Koblitz said. With an immediate motivation to actively learn — such as a certification necessary for a promotion — online school can work.
For large lectures and universities however, Koblitz remained unconvinced whether online learning could fully supplant in-person instruction.
“The idea of [an] entire university or all basic math courses having to go online is really another matter,” Koblitz said.
