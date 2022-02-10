UW-IT launches new tool, DawgPath, to help students explore majors and courses

DawgPath is a new data-driven planning tool offered by UW-IT that students can use to search courses and majors offered at all three UW campuses. The tool allows users to view the range of final grades for courses, courses commonly taken for each major, the distribution of GPAs for students accepted into capacity-constrained majors, and concurrent courses (i.e. what students in the past have taken in conjunction with a specific course), among other features.
“There's a lot of unmet needs that students face,” Henry Lyle, academic analytics manager for UW-IT, said. “We've got so many majors, we've got so many courses — it's a little bit overwhelming; and then when you find the major that is right for you, then if it's a capacity-constrained major, then there's a lot of anxiety about ‘Am I competitive enough? Do I have a chance of getting in?’ And if not, ‘What's my backup plan, if I have one at all?’”
According to the undergraduate advising office, most students enter UW as a pre-major, such as pre-sciences or pre-humanities. In order to apply to majors that are selective or capacity-constrained, students have to fulfill a set of prerequisite courses — a roadmap which is visible on DawgPath.
For students who pursue capacity-constrained majors, it is difficult to know the “chances” of being admitted, as the data on the number of people accepted or rejected remains within the department, Lyle said. The only data publicly available is the number of people accepted into a specific major and their cumulative GPAs at the time.
Lyle added that DawgPath can provide students seeking non-capacity-constrained majors the chance to view majors with similar career trajectories. By allowing students to explore their options, UW-IT hopes to increase student retention and reduce the time, on average, it takes to obtain a degree.
“We lose students because they don't get into their first choice major … and they don't understand that there's more than one path to the same career,” Lyle said. “They think, ‘Oh, I want to be a software engineer, I have to get into computer science,’ but you can go into informatics or you can go into HCDE — there's multiple paths.”
One of the unique features that DawgPath provides is insight into the rigor of a course schedule. During the registration period, students are often unsure whether a schedule is too difficult, with posts commonly populating the subreddit r/udub asking for advice from past students. Viewing the grade data and concurrent course information can help students stick to their course schedule and avoid having to drop courses.
In the future, Lyle said the DawgPath team hopes to add more features to personalize the experience for each student. That may include displaying intended major and degree progress and featuring careers held by graduates in the student’s field. Students will also be able to input information like career interests to generate recommended major and course options.
Lyle encouraged students to check out DawgPath’s search functionality and features during the upcoming registration period as a starting point for course ideas and schedule planning.
Reach reporter Anjali Singh at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @anjali_singh35
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.