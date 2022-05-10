UW names Sherri Berdine as new director of tribal relations

Sherri Berdine, who is an Unangan (Aleut) native, knew early in life that it was her mission to maintain and support her culture. After taking on a newly-created position as UW’s director of tribal relations March 28, Berdine said she is excited to carry on this mission by managing the government-to-government relationships between UW and the Indigenous tribes throughout Washington.
Berdine not only has a personal background in her position, but a professional background as well. She attended UW as an undergraduate where she majored in sociology and minored in American Indian studies. After graduating, she worked with foundations and nonprofits run by tribal people, such as the Native Research Network, served on Sen. Patty Murray’s staff, attendeding tribal affairs events on her behalf, and later relocated to Washington, D.C. where she worked at Kauffman & Associates Inc. for almost 10 years.
Kauffman & Associates Inc. is one of the oldest and largest Native women-owned government consulting and management firms in Washington D.C. and Washington state, founded in 1990. Berdine gained the experience of serving as an intermediary project manager and tribal liaison for departmental programs under federal agencies, including the Office of Management and Budget and Institutional Review Board.
“A lot of the work included providing real training, technical assistance, and research … directly to tribes and just staying engaged in Native networks as well as associations,” Berdine said.
This type of work will translate into Berdine’s position as director of tribal relations. The position was created as a division of the role of tribal liaison, which was split between the director of tribal relations and the staff of the Intellectual House (wǝɫǝbʔaltxʷ). While the Intellectual House staff work with students, the director of tribal relations works directly with the tribes.
As director of tribal relations, Berdine will work externally with tribes providing comprehensive resources and programs as well as coordinating visits with tribes and university leadership. Internally, she will be a resource for UW faculty and staff to build relationships with tribes and Indigenous communities.
“I’m the first one to hold [this position] so there’s not necessarily any type of training or onboarding experience … but being that it was newly created I also understand it was really thoughtfully and carefully developed over time what would be included in the kind of the roles and responsibilities of this position,” Berdine said. “That was a collaboration between the university and tribal leadership.”
Berdine explained that the relationship between UW and the 29 federally recognized Indigenous tribes in Washington is very connected, but varies with each tribe, which is something she has been exploring in her first month in the position.
Goals that Berdine has for her time in the position are strengthening existing tribal relations, engaging more with Eastern Washington tribes, revisiting the Memorandum of Understanding that UW signed in 2010, and creating a roadmap for faculty on how to partner with Indigenous communities.
The Memorandum of Understanding is an agreement signed by UW and several Washington tribal governments that established protocols to maintain the relationship between the two parties, including Annual Tribal Leadership Summit and quarterly Native American Advisory Board meetings in which they would discuss supporting Indiginous students, culture, and departments.
The first step Berdine is excited to take in her position is attending the upcoming Tribal Leadership Summit on May 11 where she will formally introduce herself to her tribal partners.
“I’m excited … to be able to have those conversations with our tribal partners and I think part of that discussion generally includes exploring the potential for current and future UW tribal collaborations that could potentially evolve into economic development opportunities just for the Northwest in general,” Berdine said.
Reach contributing writer Paige Stanley at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @paigestan10
