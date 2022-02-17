UW receives award in 2021 EPA Regional Food Challenge

The UW Seattle campus received a regional award from the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for diverting 10,720 pounds of food in 2020 that would have otherwise been neglected as part of the 2021 Food Recovery Challenge. The Pacific Northwest regional winners also consisted of PCC Community Markets, the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, the Seattle Mariners/T-Mobile Park, Microsoft Corporate Headquarters Campus, and Gonzaga University.
According to the EPA website, the Food Recovery Challenge is a competition between organizations and businesses to reduce waste food. The most successful organizations receive recognition from the EPA.
“The award is great in terms of connecting with the larger sustainability goals, especially in terms of reducing our overall waste,” Daimon Eklund, communications manager for UW sustainability, said. “The food waste efforts directly correlate with target nine of the Sustainability Action Plan, which is reducing our overall waste generated on campus by 10% by 2025.”
The Sustainability Action Plan was adopted by UW in 2021 and outlines 10 targets to increase UW’s sustainability. The plan is guided by principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion; education; research; responsible use of resources; and the decarbonization of energy sources.
“One of the things I like about target nine is that rather than just ensuring that we are correctly recycling and correctly composting, it looks at, ‘How do we reduce our overall waste?’” Eklund said.
UW Recycling was responsible for collecting the data about waste on the Seattle campus. One of the strategies UW Recycling employed to reduce waste was the MiniMax program.
“Every office on campus has a big recycling component and a tiny little garbage bin,” Liz Gignilliat, interim director of Building Services and former manager of UW Recycling, said. “It helps administrative staff realize how much they are throwing away and makes them responsible because they have to take out the waste themselves –– it is not the custodian's job anymore.”
Alongside the MiniMax program, UW Recycling has simplified the difference between waste, recycling, and composting by adding descriptive signs above most bins on campus.
“We provide any support we can for UW Dining by making recommendations for their waste bins and helping them find products that are compostable,” Gignilliat said. “It is obviously very important to their program to recover food and prevent as much waste as possible.”
Numerous UW departments work together to accomplish sustainability goals.
“If you look at the details of the recovery efforts, it is not only Housing and Food Services, but it is also working with the food pantry and working with UW Farm and the recycling office,” Eklund said. “It really shows that these sorts of efforts really require collaboration, and when you bring a lot of people together it creates better advantages and more opportunities.”
The UW Farm plays a sizable role in campus sustainability efforts, and according to its website, aims to prioritize education by teaching people how to build both effective and sustainable urban landscapes.
“At UW Farm, we have a real sort of emerging need, especially due to COVID, for feeding people who don’t have access to food,” UW farm manager Perry Acworth said. “We ramped up during COVID and 25,000 pounds of produce was produced, and we sent 5,000 pounds of that to the UW food pantry.”
Acworth added that the farm relies on volunteers to help meet its goals, and the need for volunteers is greatest during summer break. Interested students should visit their website.
The UW Food Pantry provides food to members of the UW community who are struggling to put food on the table. Anyone with a Husky ID can pick up food and hygiene products at no cost from the food pantry, which is located in Poplar Hall Room 210.
“The UW Farm, the UW Food Pantry, and UW Dining, we work together on a regular basis and our goals overlap,” Acworth said. “How can we source locally, how can we reduce the carbon footprint of food, and how can we also reach the food insecure?”
