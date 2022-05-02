UW School of Medicine dean Paul Ramsey to step down after 25 years

Dr. Paul Ramsey, CEO of UW Medicine and dean of UW School of Medicine, is stepping down after 25 years of service.
Effective June 30, Ramsey will officially step down from employment at UW and retire July 31. Chief medical officer of UW Medicine Dr. Timothy Dellit will take Ramsey’s place as the interim dean for the next two years.
“I write to express my most sincere appreciation for the chance to work with all of you — the talented and dedicated faculty, staff, trainees, and students who are responsible for making UW Medicine one of the best clinical, research, and learning health systems in the world,” Ramsey said in a press release.
Ramsey moved to Seattle in 1978 for a fellowship at UW Medical Center after completing medical school at Harvard Medical School. He joined the faculty at UW School of Medicine in 1981 and became the dean in 1997, where he has served ever since.
Ramsey expressed his gratitude for the hard work and dedication the UW medical community has put in these past two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am confident that your commitment to excellence will build on learning from the pandemic to continue to improve patient care, accelerate translational research, improve the learning environment with innovative, active learning approaches, and make UW Medicine a leader in healthcare equity,” Ramsey said.
For Ramsey, the timing for retirement was right.
“UW Medicine is now more of a global leader than ever before,” Ramsey said. “With ~35,000 employees in the eight organizations that are members of the UW Medicine family, we have a large and talented workforce, and we are fortunate to have an equally talented group of students and trainees.”
Ramsey plans to spend his free time with his family, who he thanked in his statement for their love and support throughout the years that he served as head of UW Medicine.
“Retirement will provide more time for family, exercise, reading, and volunteer activities,” Ramsey said. “I am committed to improving healthcare equity and will seek volunteer activities that are consistent with our UW Medicine mission of improving health for all people.”
Ramsey expressed gratitude for the family, colleagues, and mentors who helped his success.
“The excellence of UW Medicine is due to the people, and I am so grateful for all that I have learned from the members of our community,” Ramsey said.
Reach contributing writer Grace Plavocos at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @gplavocos
