UW student competes in “Jeopardy! National College Championship”

Kaden Lee, a third-year student in aeronautics and astronautical engineering, competed in the “Jeopardy! National College Championship” quarterfinals, representing UW. The episodes were taped in late November, with Lee’s airing Feb. 11.
Lee placed 2nd in their round of the quarterfinals against Northeastern University’s Liz Feltner and Jess Agyepong of Howard University. Feltner made it to the finals but lost against Jaskaran Singh from the University of Texas, becoming the national champion Feb. 22.
Lee is the first student from UW to participate in the “Jeopardy! National College Championship” since the university hosted the tournament in 2000.
“I’m the first contestant [from UW] who’s been on it since I’ve been alive,” Lee said. “I’m also the only contestant from the Pacific Northwest.”
Lee was introduced to the show as a child while at a cousin’s house.
“As I got older, I started falling in love with trivia and academia in general, and that led to me kind of falling back into watching it every night,” Lee said.
After watching the show, Lee eventually wanted to compete. The process includes taking an online test, and if the score is high enough, going through a personal interview, after which the final contestants are chosen. Lee described the selection process as long, with 26,000 people auditioning, from which 36 are chosen. Lee remembers being surprised when they first got the news that they were going to be competing.
“I had my in-person interview in March last year … so I had very much forgotten it was a thing,” Lee said. “I actually got [the news] while I was in an interview with my boss.”
Lee explained that they thought the college tournament was one of the hardest ones to prepare for due to juggling being a full-time college student and trying to study material that only sometimes relates to a student’s major. In Lee’s case, there is not much overlap, as most material on “Jeopardy!” is not STEM-related.
“It was a lot of work, balancing schoolwork and wanting to study for ‘Jeopardy,’” Lee said. “I had to find time to cram about things like American presidents, American capitals, where other universities are, and what their mascots are, etc.”
One of the other challenges is being prepared for the possibility that studied materials will not be on the show. Lee’s least favorite subject is pop culture, while their favorite is wordplay, but the category they studied the most for is literature.
“To prepare I read a lot of books, learned who a lot of authors are, and the reception to their books,” Lee said.
Lee’s favorite out of the books they read to prepare were the short stories written at the turn of the 20th century by Japanese author Ryūnosuke Akutagawa.
Lee said that one of the best parts of the experience was meeting the other contestants, who talked about reactions to the episodes on Twitter in their group chat. From the experience, Lee gained a lot of friends and a boost of confidence, but what was most valuable were the relationships formed with the other contestants.
“[We] were all in the same boat, twenty-somethings in a very professional environment, so after filming it was fun to go eat dinner together and joke around,” Lee said.
Like all those who made it to the quarterfinals, Lee will receive $10,000. While the money, Lee said, would “realistically” be spent on student loans, they would also like to take a trip to see their partner.
Lee encouraged others interested in “Jeopardy!” to apply to compete.
“The test is free, and you can take it anytime, so really just apply, apply, apply,” Lee said. “Ken Jennings had to take the test three times, and he had the longest run on the show. ‘Jeopardy’ seems really intimidating from the outside, but … anyone can be on it, anyone can get on it and get into a position where they can be really great at it.”
