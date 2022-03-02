UW student-founded Girls Ignited to host Changemakers Summit

On March 19, the Changemakers Summit 2022 will take place via Zoom from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The event is hosted by Girls Ignited, an organization launched by second-year student Merrill Keating, and will feature panelists from a wide range of disciplines, including entrepreneurship, activism, and STEM. The summit will consist of a conversation and Q&A session centered around the shared identity of womanhood in the context of diverse backgrounds and experiences.
“[It’s] always been very important to me to bring both my viewpoint as being a woman and also as being a woman of color and in STEM … to bring all that intersectionality in my identity and try to advocate for others through it,” Keating, who enrolled in UW at the age of 15 to study mechanical engineering, said.
For Keating, it has always been important that women occupy spaces in STEM fields.
“Imposter syndrome can be a really big issue in terms of girls not feeling that they belong in the space and not feeling confident,” Keating said. “[The key is] pushing that narrative away and just understanding that you are inspiring and you’re empowered, and that you can do whatever you put your mind to.”
The panel will also feature UW track and field runner Rosalie Fish, a third-year student studying social work.
Fish, who suffered from severe depression and anxiety around the age of 14, began running primarily to cope with her mental health struggles.
“Over time, I was able to get so comfortable with running that I could use it as a platform to represent social change,” Fish said. “I was able to represent an issue that mattered to me, and [that issue is] the missing and murdered Indigenous women crisis.”
While running for Muckleshoot Tribal School in 2019, Fish was inspired by the activism of Lakota runner Jordan Marie Daniel. Fish chose to follow in Daniel’s footsteps, using their platform as a runner to draw attention to missing and murdered Indigenous women (MMIW), doing so by painting a red handprint across her mouth and the letters MMIW down her leg.
According to Native Women’s Wilderness, in some counties, Indigenous women face murder rates more than 10 times the national average; murder is also the third leading cause of death in Indigenous women.
“Stemming from colonization, our Indigenous women and girls have been targeted because we are matriarchs in our community, because we are the backbones of our tribes,” Fish said. “We are the teachers, we are the caretakers, and we are the knowledge keepers … that’s exactly why Indigenous women are being targeted — to harm Indigenous communities as a whole.”
Tickets to hear Keating and Fish speak at the summit alongside speakers Sophie Beren, Eleni Choritonos, Caeley Looney, and Ellyanne Wanjiku Chlystun-Gith, are available online. The summit will be moderated by Parmis Mokhtari-Dizaji, president of the Code Your Chances Youth Leadership Board.
