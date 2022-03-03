UW students host solidarity day in support of detainees at Tacoma ICE processing center

On Feb. 26, the loud sounds of car horns and noisemakers made of soda cans, pots, and pans could be heard around the cold, fenced facility of the Northwest Detention Center (NWDC) in Tacoma.
“[Everyone inside] can hear you,” one of the speakers said. Chants of “Chinga la migra!” and “F--- ICE!” were shouted throughout the crowd.
Protesters gathered around a tent to listen to community organizers and testimonies from those detained inside the center. Rallies like these are held frequently by La Resistencia, a Washington grassroots organization working to end immigrant detentions and deportations — they often collaborate with other Puget Sound-based groups that stand with detainees and their families.
On Saturday, students in law, societies and justice professor Angelina Godoy’s human rights practicum hosted a Solidarity Day event. Community leaders took turns speaking on the importance of standing up for immigrant rights and organizers read testimonies written by those detained in NWDC; they were joined by detainees who joined via video calls.
One of these callers was Israel Arrascue, a Peruvian immigrant separated from his family who was deported facing imminent deportation as of Feb. 28. UW students set up tables in Red Square to petition for Arrascue’s release.
Arrascue was deported to Lima, Peru on March 1.
Community member and leader Israel has been deported despite enormous organizing pressure on @ICEgov and @SecMayorkas to #ReleaseIsrael! pic.twitter.com/oB2QEzVGNc— LaResistencia_NW (@ResistenciaNW) March 2, 2022
Other callers included Ukrainian detainees seeking refugee status due to the Russia-Ukraine war. They spoke of the concerns inside NWDC, including the lack of sanitation and other health risks.
Because of a wage violations lawsuit filed in 2017 by the attorney general against the GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) — the private company that owns NWDC — GEO is required to pay the missing wages from detainee labor and start paying minimum wage moving forward. According to Maru Mora Villalpando, co-founder of La Resistencia, GEO ceased all forms of detainee labor for one month, allowing sanitation issues to build up instead of complying with the order. Since then, GEO has hired outside workers to clean, but bathrooms and other common areas remain filthy.
COVID-19 continues to be an issue, according to Villalpando, and because of a current lawsuit against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) requesting NWDC release anyone vulnerable to COVID-19, the detention center is required to send notice to the court when they learn of any positive cases, including guards and ICE employees. Through these reports, La Resistencia found that the omicron variant had been brought into the detention facility by employees and other medical staff. They’ve also discovered that an ICE officer who worked in the detention facility recently died after contracting COVID-19.
Last year, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a warning to the detention center about the use of pesticide cleaners, which, according to reports, remains an ongoing issue. The center is also located near an EPA superfund clean-up site, exposing detainees to toxic contaminants. More information on human rights abuses at NWDC can be found in investigations by the UW Center for Human Rights.
“We have this idea that Washington is a very blue state,” Lauren Jangard, a first-year student and one of the Solidarity Day organizers, said. “But this Northwest Detention Center has been the dirty little secret of Tacoma for years.”
NWDC is located only 30 miles south of Seattle, a sanctuary city for undocumented immigrants. Last year, a victory for those fighting against GEO came in the form of HB 1090, a bill that would end state contracts with private, for-profit detention facilities.
Regardless of the slated 2025 shutdown, the UW practicum group is working to spread awareness about the conditions inside NWDC. Since ICE’s budget has to be reviewed by Congress annually, there is a chance for the contract to end before then with increased public pressure, according to Villalpanda.
“Once we shut down [NWDC], they might transfer people to other places, but that’s why we’re also building a network to find them [and] have lawyers representing them,” Villalpando said, pointing out that most detainees aren’t from Washington state. “We will continue fighting to get everybody home and stop detention centers and deportations.”
Students worked to boost La Resistencia’s presence and mission, including the organization’s social media presence, creating a release campaign for Arrascue, and helping to fundraise and procure items for an auction March 6.
“One of our important goals is uplifting the people who have been doing this work for a very long time,” Jangard said, mentioning that students in professor Godoy’s class met regularly with La Resistencia to brainstorm ways to help and assist the movement. “It’s really important to have that connection with them so we’re not talking for them.”
Students also joined in the #NoTechforICE campaign, noting that UW libraries use the databases of companies like LexisNexis and Westlaw, which have contracts with ICE; students created a petition for UW to sever all connections the university has with ICE.
“We all really, really want to make a difference,” Elissa Khoury, a first-year student and organizer of the event, said. “As students, we have the ability to make a very big impact. I think if all we do is sit and learn about these things and then go, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s so terrible,’ we could actually be doing something instead.”
Khoury reflected on her years growing up in Lebanon, where she witnessed the human rights violations of Syrian refugees.
“It’s not the first time I’ve seen something like this, but it is the first time I figured out I can make a difference,” Khoury said. “[We] can do even the simplest things and just show the people inside [that] we care about you, we’re here for you, we’re not going to stop fighting for you.”
Jangard and Khoury noted that students wanting to get involved could contact representatives and sign petitions; they can also follow UW Solidarity Day, Liberated Voices, and La Resistencia.
“It’s critical,” Villalpando said. “It’s important for young people that are shaping their politics, their careers, [and] their futures to be shown the reality that we’re facing … All of that [political education in direct learning and real-life experience] can help us, not only for immigration [rights], but in every sense of justice.”
Reach writer Kat Rios at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @gatoespacia.
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.