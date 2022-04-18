UW students raise thousands for Ukrainian refugees in Poland amid Russian invasion

Olivia Feldman was not going to have a typical spring break.
Instead of enjoying the sunny weather in coastal beach towns, Feldman, a first-year student majoring in Jewish studies, traveled with other college students to Poland to visit historical sites such as synagogues, cemeteries, and death camps that were part of Jewish life before and after the Holocaust.
The trip was part of the LivingLinks program organized by Chabad On Campus International. Students participating in the program were mostly Jewish Americans who wanted to connect with their ancestral history.
“I was hoping to gain more connection to my ancestors and a bit more understanding that you really can’t get from books,” Feldman, whose grandmother is a Holocaust survivor, said.
Unlike in previous years, this year’s trip faced an unprecedented challenge: political tensions escalated between Russia and Ukraine, resulting in a myriad of bombings and attacks in major Ukrainian cities.
Several students from other universities withdrew from the program — some never came to Poland; others left halfway through. But for Feldman, Mikaela Peizer, Anaelle Oiknine, and Sarah Stucky — four UW students who were part of the LivingLinks program — this was their call to send help to Ukraine.
“I was very desperately trying to figure out how many things I can pack in my suitcase,” Peizer, a first-year student majoring in pre-public health and Spanish studies, said.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine is currently in its eighth week and is still ongoing.
While in Poland, the students unexpectedly started a fundraiser that raised over $28,000 in a week. The idea ignited the day they visited a yeshiva, a Jewish college or seminary, that was hosting hundreds of Ukrainian refugees.
The students used Venmo to receive donations and posted on Instagram to spread awareness. Donations flooded in from family and friends, who followed the news through the students’ Instagram stories, raising over $1,000 within an hour.
“We’ve been here for six hours and we’re already in the middle of a humanitarian crisis,” Feldman said.
Since the students lived alongside refugees in cities neighboring the Polish-Ukrainian border — Kraków, Poland’s second-largest city, currently hostsmore than 150,000 displaced Ukrainians — they could buy food, hygiene products, medicine, and educational materials and distribute them directly to refugees.
They also joined international volunteers to furnish apartments for five Ukrainian families. Oiknine, a first-year student majoring in human evolutionary biology and physiology, recalled co-designing a “dream kitchen” and taking trips to local stores to buy plates, pots, and pans to bring the finished home to life.
“We got beautiful thank-yous from the families,” Oiknine said. “One of the refugees handed us a beautiful letter explaining how deeply grateful she was.”
The students’ effort in raising $28,000 didn’t stop after they left Poland. Inspired by their initiative, Chabad On Campus International continues to run the fundraiser — this time, to support Jewish refugees from Ukraine in celebrating this year’s Passover.
Feeling the emotional gravity
When Oiknine signed up for the LivingLinks program, she was vaguely prepared to handle the “emotional gravity” of what she was about to see. She would visit cities that have the most remarkable landmarks in Jewish history, such as synagogues from as early as the 15th century, and those that are most devastating: the mass cemeteries, ghettos, and train tracks that led millions to their deaths during the Holocaust.
“It just shows the fragility of life,” Oiknine said.
Stucky, a first-year student majoring in biochemistry, was left speechless when she visited a room filled with names of people who died at Auschwitz. She found variations of her father’s last name and even a “Sarah Stucky.”
“That could’ve been us, had we been born 80 years earlier,” Stucky said.
Stucky remembered feeling immense grief as she walked through towns where the Nazis obliterated the Jewish population. In Lublin, a city that once had almost 45,000 Jewish residents, only 20 people, all over the age of 55, remain today.
The city has a synagogue — the only one in Lublin that survived the war — that is no longer a place of worship.
Regaining their Jewish pride
On March 28, the students returned safely to Seattle. They gathered with other members of Chabad UW and shared their reflections on their first Friday back.
Rabbi Mendel Weingarten, co-director of Chabad UW, said their stories moved the audience. Especially for the Ukrainian members, they were grateful for the students’ effort in supporting Ukrainian refugees.
The students agreed that they returned from the trip with a heightened sense of Jewish pride. Oiknine was inspired by the strength of the Jewish people and how resilient they must have been to “unapologetically express their Judaism” in the face of destruction.
Oiknine’s most cherished memory was singing the Jewish prayer at a synagogue. After days of witnessing despair and horror, she had never felt so happy.
“We would walk down the same streets on the same stones our ancestors walked down, yet this time, we were able to loudly sing songs of joy,” Oiknine said.
As Jewish Americans who now live in freedom compared to the fate of their ancestors, the students felt a strong responsibility to feel the tragedy in their own veins. Even if the war in Ukraine posed a threat to their safety, Stucky urged that it was their duty to “go and see everything.”
“You feel the weight of six million people,” Stucky said.
Reach writer Anh Nguyen at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @thedailyanh
