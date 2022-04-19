WashPIRG releases mid-year report, celebrates campaign victories and student engagement

The UW chapter of WashPIRG, a student public interest activism group, recently released their 2021-2022 mid-year report, summarizing the progress they’ve made this year.
The chapter has enjoyed several victories, including a successful campaign in support of Washington state Senate Bill 5532, which was signed into law by the governor March 24. Effective June 9, the law will establish a prescription drug affordability board in Washington state.
The state board will conduct affordability reviews of drugs that are either sold at excessively high prices or have dramatically risen in price, according to a news release. The goal is to place downward pressure on soaring prescription drug prices, focusing on those that have been on the market for at least seven years.
The bill’s passage into law is an achievement that WashPIRG students have worked toward for years. According to Sydney Porter, the WashPIRG Students board chair, she started the campaign in winter of 2019 and 2020 before handing off the lead to Parnian Karimi this year as WashPIRG’s affordable healthcare campaign coordinator.
Karimi said WashPIRG Students gathered almost 1,000 petitions from the student body, wrote letters in support of the bill, and testified for the Senate in their campaign, working with state Sen. Karen Keiser (D-Des Moines) to advocate for a prescription drug affordability board.
According to another news release, Keiser, the bill’s sponsor, visited UW on April 6 to participate in a press conference hosted by WashPIRG Students on Red Square, where she was honored with a healthcare hero award.
“There are lots of great bills regarding affordable health care, but … this board that was established can review several prescriptions every time they meet,” Karimi said in a group interview with Porter. “And I think that's a really important aspect to acknowledge — that it’s not just a problem for people who have diabetes or people who have multiple sclerosis, or anything like that. This impacts so many people.”
While affordable healthcare has been WashPIRG’s lead campaign this term, the mid-year report also touted milestones in their work to reduce hunger and homelessness, fundraising over $1,300 for The UW Food Pantry and donating over 100 food items.
First-year student Reagan Gosselin said he volunteers with the hunger and homelessness campaign, and helped run the table on the Quad where WashPIRG ran their spare change drive for The UW Food Pantry. He also helps with secretarial tasks within WashPIRG such as reserving rooms for meetings, reminding members of upcoming meetings and events, and supporting recruitment efforts.
Gosselin said he personally likes the hands-on nature of the hunger and homelessness campaign, as opposed to the political activism and lobbying activities of the other campaigns. While Gosselin recognized that there’s a place for fighting for issues in the grand scheme of things, he said it makes him feel good to directly help the people around him.
“I think a lot of people get caught up in how awful everything seems all the time, and I definitely get like that, too, sometimes,” Gosselin said. “So I think that … [when] I am helping these people, and I can see that I’m helping these people, [it] really helps fight against all that anxiety.”
Other campaign activities include advocating for free and open college textbooks and producer responsibility with respect to plastic pollution, according to the report.
Not all of their efforts have been successful. WashPIRG’s Beyond Plastics campaign worked hard to support the bill that would require producers of consumer packaging and paper products to finance and implement their own waste management measures, Senate Bill 5697.
While the bill failed to pass into law, the chapter is gearing up to keep advocating for it next year, Porter said.
This resilience and forward-thinking attitude has also shaped their internal programming. Navigating online and in-person activities and the transition between them hasn’t been easy, but the organization continues to adapt and pursue the work that needs to be done, Karimi said.
Meanwhile, the return to campus has allowed WashPIRG to expand tactics for their campaigns and enjoy a surge in new membership.
“We had a huge petition blitz in the [fall] quarter of the school year where in three days we got 800 petitions in favor of our affordable health care bill that ended up passing,” Karimi said. “And that’s the kind of thing you can do when you can just put up a tent and a table in Red Square and walk up to people and tell them about awesome legislation.”
Over 100 people attended WashPIRG’s fall kickoff meeting and over 60 attended their winter kickoff meeting, while 180 students have volunteered with the chapter, according to the report.
In the near future, WashPIRG is planning to host events such as a plant swap and an educational recycling event during Earth Week, as well as a health care rally later this quarter. They also plan to continue the work they’ve done in past years to help hundreds of UW students get registered to vote in the fall.
WashPIRG’s perseverance through both their victories and challenges shows their dedication to progress in the long run.
“We are very excited about the [prescription drug affordability board] win, but we are also a very future-facing organization,” Karimi said. “We’re always thinking about how we can do more, help more people, make a bigger and more lasting impact, so whenever we win, we of course elevate that, but we also want to look to the future and talk about what the next steps are.”
Reach reporter Julia Park at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @thejuliastory
