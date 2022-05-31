Where are the missing statues on the Quad?

Hidden in plain view on the southeast side of Savery Hall, just about 15 feet up the wall facing Gowen Hall, are three pedestals with ornamental overhangs for housing statues — also known as niches.
But there’s a catch with these Savery Hall niches: they’re empty — no Plato, da Vinci, or Homer with the hardened gazes we find so often on Gothic-inspired campus buildings (see the Suzzallo Library façade, for example).
Making up for the emptiness are the intricate designs and geometries that form the niche. A hexagonal base protrudes into the chamber enclosed by the raised semi-columns on either side, and flowery, Gothic-esque carvings crown the structure. In place of the statues are the ivy leaves ensnarling the walls of the niche, breathing life into the empty chamber.
But empty niches — as fancy as they can be — are empty niches all the same. Where are the statues?
Though it ultimately remains an open question, the niches most likely never housed statues in the first place. Photographs from as far back as 1922 from the UW Libraries digital collections indicate that these Savery Hall niches have never been filled.
In March 1919, around the time of the building’s construction, The Seattle Daily Times reported that Philosophy Hall (a portion of what is now known as Savery Hall) would be “patterned with arcaded niches,” but made no mention of statues.
This empty niche phenomenon isn’t limited to Savery Hall — far from it. Empty niches adorn the entrances to Gowen Hall and Raitt Hall, along the rooftop of Miller Hall, and even find their way inside the Suzzallo Library reading room, high along its walls. The list goes on.
It’s easy to fall victim to frequency bias with these niches, as they might now begin appearing everywhere.
The unmistakably Gothic look of the likes of Savery and Raitt Hall, including its façade designs with the empty niches, can be traced back to Carl Gould, the esteemed architect at the Bebb and Gould firm. Gould is responsible for much of what we see on campus today (with the exception of Gowen Hall), according to late professor of architecture Norman Johnston’s campus history book, “The Fountain & the Mountain.”
Early blueprints of Raitt Hall from 1915 (then known as the Home Economics Building) from Bebb and Gould show the same empty niches in all their glory, identical to what we see today. Whether Gould intended these niches to be eventually filled or not is unclear, but it’s evident that these empty niches were part of the original construction.
On the one hand, it’s plausible that Gould intentionally left the niches empty and simply built them for decorative purposes. According to Anthony Denzer of the “Solar House History” architecture blog, empty niches are a common decorative feature of old buildings, like the Place de la Concorde in France.
In fact, several feet above the empty niches on Savery Hall are small statues that dot the roofline, which exist to this day. They depict various occupations (a nurse, a basketball player, a soldier, etc.) and local figures like Earl Park — chief draftsperson for Bebb and Gould — according to a 1920 edition of The Daily. During the hall’s construction, university staffers Harold Sexsmith and Alex Kurn were tasked with designing the statues.
Had Gould intended the empty niches to be filled, there seems to have been ample opportunity to do so when other embellishments and statues were being commissioned during the building’s construction.
On the other hand, if Gould intended these niches to eventually house statues, it certainly wouldn’t have helped that the decades-long construction was sandwiched between two world wars, not to mention the Great Depression.
World War I disrupted much of UW-related construction as, according to Johnston, military buildings were being erected around campus. The initial planning of the Quad in the early 1910s didn’t come to fruition until the construction of the Home Economics Building in 1916. In 1919, The Seattle Daily Times reported that delays in the construction of Philosophy Hall were attributed to wartime labor shortages. The Quad was finished decades later, after World War II, with the completion of the Music Building in 1950.
Perhaps history and circumstance simply didn’t lend itself to the commissioning of dozens of statues, but, whatever the reason, the niches remain empty. They’re a small, unique feature of the Quad, whose backstory largely remains a mystery. Still, if anything, these empty niches offer an opportunity for us to appreciate the architecture and the history of this university that we call our own.
Reach contributing writer Miki Kusunose at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @miki_kusunose
