Three confirmed cases of omicron variant in Washington

The United World Antiviral Research Network (UWARN) and the UW Medicine virology lab have confirmed three cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant in Washington. This confirmation comes just a week after the World Health Organization classified omicron as a variant of concern.
Tulio de Oliveira, a UWARN partner and affiliate professor of global health, first identified the omicron variant in South Africa in late November. In response, UW researchers such as Michael Gale Jr., professor of immunology and co-director of UWARN, quickly prepared to study the variant in their labs.
Gale’s team cultured patient samples to isolate the omicron variant, and by midday Dec. 4, three cases in Washington were confirmed.
According to a news release from the Washington State Department of Health, the patients include a man in his 30s from Thurston County, a man in his 20s from Pierce County, and a woman in her 20s from King County. With the investigation still in its early stages, the patients’ vaccination status and travel histories are unknown.
The emergence of yet another COVID-19 variant raises questions about the effectiveness of current vaccines. Helen Chu, adjunct associate professor of epidemiology and global health and associate professor of medicine and allergy and infectious diseases, said this is part of a larger discussion on what a variant of concern is.
“Each time a virus passes from person to person or replicates within a person, it makes mistakes, and therefore the genetic sequence changes slightly,” Chu said. “The variants of concern involve mutations in critical areas, such as the region that codes for the spike protein.”
Compared to previous variants such as delta, the omicron variant has a larger number of mutations, including about 30 in the spike protein. This surface protein allows the SARS-CoV-2 virus to enter human cells and is the target of vaccines.
Based on this number, Chu said it is possible for there to be a lower vaccine efficacy, but that more testing is needed to answer that question.
Regardless, there are several ways that people can increase protection against variants like omicron. Vaccination, Chu said, is only one of these actions.
“Vaccines cannot be expected to work alone,” Chu said. “I see them as part of a toolkit that includes masks, hand hygiene, and staying home when sick, particularly as the pandemic continues and new variants emerge.”
As of Dec. 5, the omicron variant has been detected in 15 other U.S. states and 38 countries. Looking forward, Gale said his team will focus on defining the infection cycle of the omicron variant and making comparisons to the delta and original Washington isolate to identify differences linked with the new mutations.
This will be followed by identifying viral targets for possible interventions against the omicron variant while continuing to understand how it regulates the immune response.
Multiple research papers about the omicron variant from Gale’s team and their UW and UWARN partners will be coming soon, highlighting Gale’s sentiment that the race against COVID-19 variants continues to be a collaborative effort.
“Our response to this pandemic underscores all the training and skills we have developed as infectious disease scientists and clinicians,” Gale said. “This is what we have trained for.”
