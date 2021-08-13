UW reinstates mask mandate indoors, regardless of vaccination status

Beginning Saturday, Aug. 14, masks are required to be worn indoors at all times in UW facilities regardless of vaccination status, an updated face covering policy states. Masks will continue to be optional outdoors regardless of vaccination status; they are recommended in crowded settings and where social distancing is not possible.
According to the policy, masks are required “indoors when other people are present and in all public and common areas, such as lobbies, hallways, stairways, restrooms, elevators, and in shared vehicles.”
Students and faculty inside their assigned offices and residence hall rooms with the door closed are not required to wear masks, and the same applies to individuals eating or drinking in “appropriate places.”
Individuals are still allowed to seek exemptions from the mask policy for medical reasons, the policy states. Students can do so through the Disability Resources for Students office and staff through the Disability Services Office.
Students and staff who refuse to wear masks can be subject to disciplinary action through the appropriate conduct office, and students “can be sent home (on or off-campus residence),” the policy states.
The new updates to UW mask policy come amid concerns about breakthrough infections of the coronavirus delta variant in vaccinated people and the transmission of the more contagious variant within the UW community.
Vaccinations against the coronavirus remain the cornerstone of the UW’s coronavirus prevention plan, the policy states, and the new mask rule comes in addition to a requirement that all students, faculty, and staff be vaccinated against COVID-19 or declare an exemption.
Currently, the UW requires students and faculty to submit a vaccination attestation form, but does not require vaccine card submission as proof of vaccination.
The new mask rules are the latest in a series of frequent changes to the UW’s coronavirus policies. Just six weeks ago, mask mandates were lifted for the fully vaccinated, but became strongly “recommended” just a few weeks later. UW President Ana Mari Cauce, at the time, said, “We should all be prepared for the possibility that this will become a mandate if public health requires it.”
Reach News Editors Annie Denton and Matthew Hipolito at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @anniesdenton @hipolmat
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(1) comment
Well, no point getting vaccinated now. Remember, masks work folks. And anyone who disagrees by suggesting that you have to be vaccinated to be protected is a liar and should be censored for the good of mankind. Masks forever!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.