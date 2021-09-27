Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine, flu shot locations near UW

In addition to mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for students who are not exempt, UW Medicine encourages students to be vaccinated against influenza when returning to campus this fall. To make flu shots more accessible, several locations near campus and throughout Seattle are hosting vaccination pop-up locations.
For those who missed the Sept. 24 U-District pop-up vaccine clinic, there are a variety of other options, including Hall Health, which accepts drop-ins or appointments and works with a number of insurance plans, such as most commercial plans like Aetna, Premera, and Apple Health.
Various locations within a mile of campus, such as Bartell Drugs and CVS, currently offer appointments and drop-in hours for the flu and COVID-19 shots. Many local supermarkets, including QFC and Safeway, also offer vaccines in their pharmacy for little or no cost and often come with a grocery discount of up to $200 of products for customers who qualify.
Seattle Public Schools is also offering flu and COVID-19 vaccination appointments to the general public until Oct. 21.
King County also maintains a website listing all COVID-19 vaccination and other pop-ups. Tacoma-Pierce County maintains a similar resource for UW Tacoma.
