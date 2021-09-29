UW requires documentation to verify vaccination status

All students must upload documentation for proof of vaccination, which include vaccination cards and other records, the UW announced Wednesday. Students that previously completed the vaccine attestation form can upload their verified documents through the same portal.
This announcement comes on the first day of in-person classes, and answers the question of how vaccination status for international and out-of-state students will be verified. At the UW, international students make up 12% of the student population, while non-resident students make up 14% as of the 2020-2021 school year.
In-state student attestations are verified via Washington state’s Immunization Information System.
The deadline to upload vaccination documentation is Oct. 29. Hall Health Center staff will review vaccination documentation, and students will be contacted if there are any issues or questions regarding documentation.
The UW requires all students and faculty to be vaccinated against COVID-19. According to university policy, students who provide false or inaccurate information on the attestation or documentation will be disciplined, which includes possible dismissal from the UW.
New documentation is also required for exemptions. Exemptions apply if a student has a medical condition or deeply held religious belief that prevents them from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. The exemption request also adheres to the same deadline as uploading vaccination documentation. Students who don’t submit vaccination documentation or apply for exemptions by Nov. 5 will have a hold placed on their winter quarter registration, according to the announcement.
Philosophical exemptions were previously allowed, but the UW changed its policies Aug. 24 in accordance with Washington state guidelines.
Students receiving an exemption are required to be tested for COVID-19 weekly and upload proof of a negative test to Hall Health, in addition to other public health and safety measures. Noncompliant students will be referred to the Student Conduct Office for potential disciplinary action.
The UW currently requests all students attend in-person classes as normal, except for individuals feeling sick or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
Reach reporter Jadenne Radoc Cabahug at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @jadennecabahug
